Celebrate Irish craft with Christmas gifts for the home this festive season

It’s that time of year again when we are all racking our brains to try to come up with something unique, to gift the most important people in our lives.

But finding the perfect Christmas present isn’t easy; particularly when many of us want to buy something sustainable, while also supporting some of the many talented craftspeople around the country.

So, in order to help you in your quest to source the ideal gift for your house-proud loved one, we have compiled a list of 10 Irish-made pieces which will look great in any home.

Brighten up a room

Sarah McEvoy creates “bold, contemporary fused glass wall art” from her home studio in Kildare. The unique and colourful pieces will brighten up any room and can be displayed individually or grouped together for bigger impact. Her pieces start at €100 and come in various sizes and colours. www.sarahmcevoydesigns.com

A timeless gift

Based in Laois, Edmund Pecherek specialises in heirloom quality wooden pieces, which are designed intricately, with great attention to detail and “handmade with care”. Created as elegant home decor or statement pieces, each piece is designed to be timeless so it can be passed down through the generations. Artwork and pieces vary in price but range from €25 to €300. edpcreative.com

Something personal

Clover Woodcraft is a family run business based in Kildare. Run by a husband and wife team, Catherine and Michael Lyons, the business is working towards becoming carbon neutral. The unique handcrafted pieces are made from Irish grown hardwood trees, and items range from unique kitchen implements to wall hangings and lamps. Bespoke items can be arranged by request. Prices start at €35. cloverwoodcraft.ie

A unique finish

Designed and handcrafted by Clair Jones, Lough Gur Pottery is inspired by ancient artefacts found in the area and is carved and painted using a technique called sgraffito, which makes for a tactile and unique finish. Prices range from €14 to €80. loughgurpottery.com

Nature on your walls

Living in Wicklow, Heather Flynn is a contemporary painter in oils, specialising in “vibrant, colourful and emotive” artworks which are inspired by “the restless elemental forces of nature”. Prices range from €85 to €500. instagram.com/heatherflynnart

Bespoke furniture

Tommy Carew is a furniture designer-maker and sculptor working from a small studio/workshop in Galway city. Working predominantly in wood, he produces bespoke pieces of furniture to commission, as well as some smaller signature designs and art works – all made from sustainably sourced wood using a variety of traditional hand skills and techniques. Prices start from €250. tommycarewdesign.com

Eliza tables, made by Tommy Carew. Photograph: Andreas Riemenschneider

Minimalist style

Alison Byrne is the founder of Wild Bird Studio, a stained glass workshop producing minimalist geometric lighting, jewellery, homeware and giftware in Dublin. All her pieces are handmade using traditional glassmaking techniques, and the minimalist style and clear glass allows these products to sit comfortably in most decors. Prices start at €45. wildbirdstudio.ie

Bird’s-eye view

Based in Waterford, Amanda Murphy makes handmade decorative and functional ceramics such as vases, bowls, candle holders and mugs. Her main inspiration is a bird’s eye view of the Irish landscape, so her work conveys the Irish mountains, rivers, land and sea. Using a combination of glaze, oxides and recycled glass to ensure no two pieces turn out exactly the same, her pieces start at €22. amandamurphyceramics.com

Based in Waterford, Amanda Murphy makes handmade decorative and functional ceramics. Photograph: Trevor Hart

Rock on

Established in 2010, SLATED is run by Ed and Tara Hammond from their studio in Wicklow where they create unique homewares from Irish slate. Inspired by tradition, each piece is made by hand using a slating knife passed down through the Hammond family for more than 150 years. Personalised gifts are also available. Prices start from €34. slated.ie

Mind your beeswax

Kevin Callaghan has recently opened his own pottery studio and shop in the Craft Village in Donegal. Making terracotta slipware with gestural mark making, tea bowls, beakers, plates, pasta bowls and coffee cups, he also makes his own beeswax candles from Irish bees. Having studied at the Royal College of Art in London, Kevin draws his inspiration from Japanese mark making and calligraphy, and has been making art and design for more than 20 years. Prices start at €27. kevincallaghan.ie