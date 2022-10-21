Home renovation: Five reasons why you should always seek professional advice before starting

A building project of any size can be mind-boggling for anyone not in the construction industry. There is a vast amount of information to process and it can be a very steep learning curve. Seeking the advice of a professional in the early stages can help demystify the process. Here are five ways that expert advice will set you up for success before starting a renovation.

You’ll get impartial advice

When working on a renovation, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by all the different opinions and advice available to you. Friends and family members are often too close to you to be impartial. In many cases, the suggestions offered will be based on what they have done rather than your specific needs and circumstances. That’s why it’s essential to seek the advice of an experienced professional who can provide unbiased guidance to help you make the best choices for your home.

Architects are trained to look for untapped potential and an architect with experience in home design will help you tease out ideas and often provide solutions you hadn’t even considered. Discussing your plans for your home with an architect early on will help you to figure out the best way to achieve what you want. They will be able to advise on the areas where you could make better use of space and help you achieve your vision, ensuring your home looks good and functions well.

An extension by Optimise Design in Terenure, Dublin

You’ll avoid costly mistakes

Mistakes can be costly, especially when you’re working to a tight budget. Working with an expert will help you avoid expensive errors and ensure you get the best results possible.

An architect, for example, will be able to advise you on the most cost-effective solution for what you are trying to achieve. You might even discover that with some clever reconfiguration you don’t need to extend. You’ll also get advice on what you can or can’t do with or without planning permission. Don’t assume that your contractor will be an expert in this area. Always seek advice from the right professional for the work you plan on doing. Even something as simple as a one-hour consultation could help to save you money in the long run.

You’ll spend more wisely

It’s essential to seek the right advice before starting any building work. Without professional guidance you risk spending a lot of money on something that won’t give you any return on your investment.

Architects can advise on what will add value and what won’t. They will also tell you where it’s worth spending and where you can scale back to ensure you stay on budget.

The build process can be daunting and stressful. Architects understand the process inside out and will be able to prepare and assist you, so you don’t become overwhelmed. They will advise when certain decisions need to be made and items purchased. Things move quickly once the builder starts on site. Unless you are well prepared you may have to make hasty decisions which knock you off budget.

You’ll have access to trusted trades and suppliers

Experts such as architects, structural engineers and quantity surveyors will have built relationships with contractors and suppliers — all of whom will rely on these professionals for future work. So these trades will be more likely to deliver a better service than you would get if you managed the build yourself.

You will have peace of mind

Getting the right advice early on in a project will mean you can plan how best to invest your budget. You’ll also clearly understand the steps to achieve what you want. But, most importantly, you’ll have peace of mind that you are making the right decision for yourself and your family.

A professional experienced in home design will save you money and be able to guide you through the building process. They will have a wealth of experience you can tap into. The more you can improve your property, maximise the available space or even get planning permission to extend, the more you stand to increase its value. So rather than viewing professional fees as an expense, consider them an investment in your home.