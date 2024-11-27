Creating a sense of belonging makes a workplace effective

The rise of hybrid work models requires employers to take a more nuanced approach to understand office efficiency: a medium-sized Dublin occupier that we have surveyed is experiencing between 51-63 per cent utilisation Monday through to Thursday. Photograph: iStock

As the global workplace landscape continues to evolve, how do we measure success? Addressing this, the 2024-25 CBRE Global Workplace and Occupancy Insights report presents a compelling narrative about the progressive metrics of workplace success.

Traditionally, organisations have measured workplace effectiveness through efficiency, often focusing on maximising office utilisation rates (office attendance divided by office capacity). The EMEA average office utilisation sits at 39 per cent, with a peak of 68 per cent. However, the rise of hybrid working models requires employers to take a more nuanced approach to understand office efficiency. A medium-sized Dublin occupier that we have surveyed is experiencing between 51-63 per cent utilisation Monday through to Thursday.

While many occupiers would assume that Monday provides the lowest attendance, it is one of the highest throughout the week, due to implementation of in-person upskilling sessions and leadership role-modelling. Friday occupancy is averaging at 28 per cent, which is common across occupiers in the city and wider region.

One of the most noticeable insights from the report is the disparity between target utilisation and actual office attendance. Occupiers continue to set ambitious goals for office occupancy, but the reality is that many employees continue to opt for flexible work arrangements, resulting in lower attendance rates. This discrepancy reiterates the need for employers to rethink their approach to workplace metrics and consider not just how much space is used, but how effectively it supports employee needs and business objectives.

Almost three-quarters (73 per cent) of occupiers believe their workplace is effective, but only 46 per cent are actively measuring effectiveness. Moreover, the metrics used for this measure are under question.

The report emphasises the importance of employee sentiment and retention rates as vital metrics for measuring workplace effectiveness. Organisations are increasingly aware that happy, engaged employees are more productive and committed to their work. As such, understanding employee satisfaction is no longer an afterthought: it is central to crafting effective workplace strategies.

Companies that prioritise employee wellbeing not only enhance retention, but also cultivate high employee morale.

In the Dublin office market, the prevalence of Grade A+ category space involved in the top five largest deals, and nearly 60 per cent of space taken altogether in the third quarter of 2024, supports the notion that occupiers will continue to migrate into the best offices in the best locations in the city. Whilst this lowers the high vacancy rate in this cohort, older buildings in non-core locations could be left “stranded”.

Grade A+ spaces may include prime location, modern design, sustainable features often accredited with the likes of sustainability metrics like LEED, BREEAM and WELL. Building amenities such as gyms, retail offerings and social spaces are increasingly valued, and smart buildings with high-speed internet, HVAC systems and advanced technology all contribute to the office as a destination – creating a magnetising space rather than mandating attendance.

Ultimately, the aim remains that of creating highly populated, thriving workplaces to support organisations achieving ambitious goals.

Aligning corporate real estate targets, with workplace policies, is another essential takeaway from the report. Almost all (96 per cent) organisations surveyed have a definitive workplace policy in place. In Ireland, about 85 per cent of organisations have a workplace policy, and only 60 per cent with allocated days per week. To create a truly effective workplace, organisations must ensure that their spatial strategies reflect their broader business objectives.

This alignment fosters an environment that supports both operational efficiency and employee satisfaction. Whilst retaining flexibility remains to be seen as an important and valuable part of an employer value proposition, organisations should be intentional in defining and communicating their workplace vision long-term, to remain an attractive employer in a competitive Dublin job market.

As companies shift their focus from mere efficiency to a more holistic understanding of effectiveness, they must embrace hybrid work models, prioritise employee satisfaction, and strategically leverage technology. The future of work is not just about how much space is occupied, but about creating environments that foster collaboration, innovation, and a sense of belonging.

Melanie Bevan is strategy and change manager at CBRE

