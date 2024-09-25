Mountpark begins construction of €325m logistics scheme

Industrial and logistics property development specialist Mountpark has commenced construction of the first phase of a €325 million-plus logistics campus in south Dublin.

The 78-acre site at Grange Castle West can accommodate up to 115,200sq m (1.24 million sq ft) of logistics space and is well located with immediate links to the N7 (Naas Rd) and the N4, offering occupiers easy connectivity to the country’s motorway network.

Grange Castle West is Mountpark’s second major logistics development in the Irish market and is located just 2km away from its Baldonnell project. The development of Grange Castle West will bring Mountpark’s investment in the Irish logistics sector to €600 million over the past six years.

Mountpark has planning permission for Phase 1 of Grange Castle West, which upon completion will comprise five buildings totalling 626,234sq ft. These units will range in size from 6,503sq m (70,000sq ft) to 18,302sq m (197,000sq ft).

Construction of this phase, which includes the entire 78-acre infrastructure package, is now under way. Three of the five units will be delivered on an inventory basis including Unit 1 (10,662sq m/114, 766sq ft), Unit 2 (18,348sq m/197,500sq ft) and Unit 4 (9,012sq m/97,000sq ft), which will be available from the second quarter of 2025. Two other units are reserved for customers.

Each building will be constructed to a market-leading specification and include the highest of sustainability initiatives targeting the BREEAM Outstanding certification and Ber A1 ratings that were achieved at Baldonnell. The scheme also includes a central plot for design-and-build requirements of up to 46,452sq m (500,000sq ft).

An estimated 1,000 people are expected to be employed onsite at Grange Castle West logistics once it is complete, while 300 people are expected to be employed during the construction phase of the project.

Brett Huxley, development director for Mountpark (UK & Ireland), said: “We are pleased to renew our commitment to Ireland with this latest development at Mountpark Grange Castle West. This project reflects our confidence in the region, and we are excited to continue building, investing and delivering on key infrastructure in Ireland.

“Mountpark has a strong track record of attracting quality customers to its developments and, at Mountpark Grange Castle West, we aim to attract major local, national and global occupiers who will align these facilities with their operational needs and sustainability goals.”

Savills has been engaged as the leasing agent for the Mountpark Grange Castle West development.