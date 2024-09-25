Clonshaugh industrial units offer scope for expansion or redevelopment at €950,000

An aerial view shows the extent of the site surrounding Units 1 and 2 at Small Business Centre in Clonshaugh, Dublin 17

Agent Harvey is guiding a price of €950,000 for Units 1 and 2 in the Small Business Centre at Clonshaugh Business & Technology Park, Dublin 17.

The semidetached units extend to a total area of 670sq m (7,211sq ft) and are situated on a 0.37 hectare (0.91 acre) site. There is potential, according to the agent, to extend or redevelop the existing facilities, subject to planning permission.

The two adjoining units could be readily combined into one larger unit, benefiting from two grade-level access doors, a 3.7m clear internal height, three-phase power supply and basic ground-floor offices and staff facilities.

The Small Business Centre comprises eight industrial units in total and is located within Clonshaugh Business & Technology Park, a secure and actively managed business park.

The subject property is located 2.4km from the entrance of Dublin Port Tunnel, 3.2km from the M1/M50 Interchange (Junction 3) and 6.7km from Dublin Airport. Occupiers within the estate include Amazon, Eir Data, Novum and Vodafone.

Hugh Herity of Harvey says: “Units 1 and 2 offer a rare opportunity for an owner-occupier or investor to acquire a vacant-possession industrial unit in the sub-10,000sq ft category.”