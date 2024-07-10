Topping out takes place on first homes at Glass Bottle site

Pictured at the recent “topping-out” ceremony for the first two residential buildings at the long-awaited and much-anticipated Glass Bottle scheme in Dublin 4 were Lioncor chief executive John Maxwell, Laura Young, health and safety officer with Sisk and Steven McGee, chief operating officer with Sisk.

Upon completion, the development will transform some 37.2 acres of industrial land occupied formerly by the Irish Glass Bottle plant into a residential-led scheme comprising just under 1,400 private, social and affordable, and rented homes. The development will also include community spaces, flexible office spaces, an innovation hub, a hotel, school and creche, artists’ studios, leisure facilities, retail and parks, all with direct access to the coastal path and Dublin Bay.

Commenting on the progress at the site to date, Mr Maxwel said: “We’re witnessing the transformation of a brownfield … [and] we are delighted to be topping out phase one of the largest residential housing project in the city, providing much-needed new homes in our capital and contributing to solving the housing crisis.”