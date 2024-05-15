Liberty IT signs for penthouse offices at One Le Pole Square

The building sits on a new civic square providing a new pedestrian link between Chancery Lane and Ship Street Great by Dublin Castle

Developer Padraic Rhatigan has secured Liberty IT, a part of the Fortune 100 corporation, Liberty Mutual Group, as tenants for the sixth-floor penthouse offices at One Le Pole Square on a 10-year lease. Other lettings to date include the fifth floor, which has been let to NASDAQ listed ecommerce company Etsy, on a 10-year lease term and financial services firm Alantra. While the rental levels have not been disclosed, The Irish Times understands that Liberty have agreed to pay €55.50 per sq ft for the 8,700sq ft penthouse space while Etsy is paying €56.50 per sq ft for the fifth-floor accommodation, which extends to 16,000sq ft.

Located immediately adjacent to Dublin Castle, One Le Pole Square comprises a 112,000sq ft grade An office building that sits above the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, which can host up to 1,100 delegates as was evidenced by its recent hosting of both the IFTA awards and Fianna Fáil’s Ardfheis.

Designed by Reddy Architecture & Urbanism on behalf of Padraic Rhatigan’s Luxor Developments, the new offices have LEED Gold specifications and boast A2 energy efficiency. The scheme also includes a ground-floor cafe, private terraces with city-centre views on its top three floors, 170 bike spaces and 48 car-parking spaces.

The building sits on a new civic square providing a new pedestrian link between Chancery Lane and Ship Street Great and creating a route from St Patrick’s Cathedral to Dublin Castle.

The recently extended and refurbished 234-bedroom Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Dublin also sits on the civic square, along with the recently opened Old Town Café and the Velvaere Spa.

CBRE are now seeking tenants for the remaining 87,000sq ft of office space at One Le Pole Square. The accommodation is distributed over four floors and is available in lettings from 6,000sq ft up.

Rob Mulcair of CBRE said: “We are delighted to welcome Liberty IT to One Le Pole Square which coincides with our aim to attract world-class companies to the scheme. This is the second letting at One Le Pole Square and demonstrates the resilience of demand for best-in-class sustainable office buildings in the Dublin market.”

Dan Shannon of CBRE represented Liberty IT in this transaction.