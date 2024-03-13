Flanagan and Boyd join BNP Paribas Real Estate

Peter Flanagan and Dan Boyd have been appointed as directors at BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland.

Flanagan, who has more than 25 years of experience in the Dublin property market, specialising in real-estate investment, providing sales, acquisition and asset-management advice across all sectors, has been appointed as head of the capital markets division. Before his arrival at BNP Paribas Real Estate, he held the position of director of the capital markets division at Knight Frank. Before that he worked at BNP Paribas Real Estate for more than 10 years. Flanagan is a member of both the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) in the UK. He holds a degree in surveying and a master’s degree in finance from Trinity College Dublin.

Dan Boyd joins the property-management department at BNP Paribas Real Estate as deputy head of property and facilities management from Hibernia Reit plc (now Brookfield). He is an accomplished senior manager with more than 25 years of experience in property management, having worked previously as centre director at St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre and as facilities manager at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre. Boyd is a fellow of both the SCSI and the RICS, is co-author of the SCSI/RICS Code of Practice: Service Charges in Commercial Property (2020), contributing to industry standards and best practices.

Commenting on the appointments, Paul Harvey, executive director at BNP Paribas Real Estate, said: “We are delighted to welcome back Peter and to welcome Dan to the company. Both bring a wealth of experience to our Irish business, and we look forward to both of their contributions to the company’s continued growth and success”.