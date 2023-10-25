Dublin City Council seeks occupiers for industrial units following move to new €50m facility

Unit M4 at North Ring Business Park in Santry, Dublin 9, is one of five units being offered on a leasehold basis

Having recently completed the development of its new €50 million North City Operations Depot in Ballymun, Dublin City Council has engaged agent CBRE to find occupiers for five of the light-industrial units which it has vacated as part of its move.

Located in north Dublin, all five properties are being offered to the market on a leasehold basis by way of assignment with the remaining lease terms ranging from three to six years.

Three of the properties are located within the established North Ring Business Park, offering the prospective occupier easy access to both the M50 motorway and Dublin Airport.

Unit N4 is a modern end-of-terrace unit extending to a total gross external area of 327sq m (3,526sq ft). Units M4 and M5 meanwhile are adjoining units of 531sq m (5,720sq ft) and 538sq m (5,797sq ft) respectively. Unit M5 also includes a dedicated secure yard area of 0.17 acres located adjacent to the property.

Unit F2 Eklad Park, Malahide Road Industrial Estate, is a mid-terraced unit extending to a total gross external area of 419sq m (4,512sq ft). The unit has a clear internal height of five metres and loading is provided via two ground-level roller shutter doors.

Unit E1-5 Carton Way, Ballymun Industrial Estate extends to 581sq m (6,259sq ft) and includes two-storey office space of 249sq m (2,688sq ft). The unit also has a large secure yard area located to the front of the property.

Shane O’Connor of CBRE says: “These properties offer occupiers the opportunity to secure quality industrial space in several established locations in north Dublin on flexible terms. We expect to see significant interest in them over the coming weeks.”