Sarah Murray joins Savills as director of new homes division

Following a five-year stint as director of sales and marketing at Cairn Homes, Sarah Murray has joined Savills Ireland as director of its new homes division.

Murray comes to her new role with more than 20 years of experience of working in the property industry for leading companies including Cairn and Sherry FitzGerald, where she served as a director of its new homes division. Murray will join Savills’ existing senior management team of Beverly Ensor, who heads operations and people, and Darren Clendennen, who is the head of new homes sales in Dublin.

Commenting on her appointment, Murray said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Savills Ireland. The blend of my previous experiences will allow me to contribute in a unique way to the new homes division.”

Mark Reynolds, managing director at Savills Ireland, welcomed Murray’s arrival, saying he expected her extensive industry experience and fresh insights to be a “tremendous asset” to Savills’ existing new homes team.

READ MORE

In a related development, Savills has announced that its long-standing director of new homes, David Browne, will be “transitioning” into a consultancy role. Mark Reynolds said Savills looked forward to Browne’s “continued guidance” during this transition, following 10 years in which his “dedication and leadership” had proved to be “invaluable”.