Dominican Order seeking €5m for Kildare lands primed for housing

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of new homes in Dublin’s commuter belt counties will be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of a 3.57-hectare (8.81-acre) greenfield site at Old Connell in Newbridge, Co Kildare. The site, which has potential to accommodate 126 homes, is being offered to the market by agent Avison Young on behalf of the Dominican Order at a guide price of €5 million.

While Newbridge has long been established as one of Dublin’s main commuter towns thanks to its close proximity to the M7 motorway and position on the main Dublin to Cork railway line, it increasingly offers residents the opportunity to secure employment within the town itself. The immediate area is home already to a number of large employers including Pfizer who are located opposite the subject site together with Keurig Dr Pepper and Lidl’s regional distribution centre. The construction of Penneys’ new distribution hub is currently under way while the global drinks giant Diageo has submitted a planning application for a state-of-the-art €200 million brewery.

Quite apart from the employment opportunities being offered locally, Newbridge is served by a full range of educational and sporting amenities, restaurants, bars and cafes, along with a comprehensive retail offering that includes the Whitewater Shopping Centre.

The subject site is zoned Objective ‘C - New Residential’ in the Newbridge Local Area Plan 2013-2019 (as extended) and all main services are available close by to facilitate development. The lands have a specific zoning objective (C20) for residential development with densities of up to 35 units per hectare (126 units) permitted.

Roger Keogh of Avison Young says: “This site presents a rare opportunity in the sought-after location of Old Connell. The strong demand for residential property here is underpinned by the success of recent residential developments in Newbridge including Kilbelin Abbey, Belin Woods and Station Walk.”

The Dominican Order has decided to sell the Old Connell lands following a review of its overall property holding. The proceeds of the sale will, according to the order, be used towards the upkeep and maintenance of the Newbridge Priory and Church and adjoining Newbridge College campus. The money will also be used to provide for the elderly members of the Dominican community