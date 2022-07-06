Kildare land zoned for industrial and logistics for €4.72m

The 23.6-acre holding at Great Connell in Co Kildare is located next to the site of Penneys' new distribution hub

The recent completion by German institutional investor Union Investment of its €129 million forward purchase of the distribution hub being developed by Penneys at Great Connell in Newbridge, Co Kildare should help to drive interest in the sale of an adjacent site.

Situated on the Baroda Road with frontage to both the Baroda and Old Connell roads, the subject holding comprises 23.6 acres (9.55 hectares) of land zoned Objective H1 — “Industrial & Warehousing” within the Newbridge Local Area Plan 2013 – 2021. The lands are being offered for sale by way of tender on July 27th next by Jordan Auctioneers at a guide price of €200,000 per acre, or €4.72 million for the entire.

The site’s potential for development is firmly evidenced by the presence in the immediate area of numerous major corporate occupiers. Quite apart from the plan by Penneys, or Primark as it is known internationally, to develop its new distribution facility there, Great Connell is home to a Lidl distribution centre, Pfizer, KDP Ireland (Keurig Dr Pepper), Murphy International Limited.

In terms of its accessibility, an estate road has been proposed which will form part of the Newbridge South Orbital Relief Road providing ready access to the M7 at Naas South (Newhall) interchange and an onward connection to the M50, wider motorway network and Dublin city centre.

Paddy Jordan of Jordan Auctioneers says: “Having regard to the positive market conditions in the industrial and logistics sector these lands will suit occupiers with specific requirements as well as investors and developers alike.”

The property is being offered for sale by way of tender through the offices of Wilkinson & Price in Naas, Co Kildare at 12 noon on Wednesday, July 27th, next. Further information on the land is available from Paddy Jordan or Stephen Talbot at Jordan Auctioneers (Phone: 045-433550).