Cairn Homes seeks over €1.8m for creches at new-home schemes in Delgany and Naas

The creche at the Elsmore scheme in Naas, Co Kildare, extends to 684sq m (7,363sq ft) and is offered in shell-and-core condition.

Having secured more than €2.65 million in 2022 from the sale to Giraffe Childcare of creches at its Marianella and Shackleton Mill schemes, agent Hooke & MacDonald has been engaged by Cairn Homes to find buyers for two more purpose-built facilities at its latest residential developments. Located at Archers Wood in Delgany, Co Wicklow, and at Elsmore in Naas, Co Kildare, respectively, the properties are being offered to the market at a combined guide price of €1.805 million.

The Archers Wood creche comes for sale in shell-and-core condition and extends to approximately 616sq m (6,631sq ft). The creche has a large outdoor play area of 254sq m (2,734sq ft). The overall Archers Wood development is set on a site of approximately 21 hectares (52 acres) and upon completion will comprise 426 homes. The guide price for the Archers Wood facility is €975,000.

An aerial view shows the creche's location within the Archers Wood scheme in Delgany, Co Wicklow.

The Elsmore creche is located immediately adjacent to two new-build residential schemes comprising a total of 503 homes. The creche extends to 684sq m (7,363sq ft) and is offered for sale in shell-and-core condition. The guide price is €830,000.

Conor Steen of Hooke & MacDonald says: “We expect to see good interest from creche operators who are looking for well-located facilities in sought-after locations which are surrounded by new-build family homes.”