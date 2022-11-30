Grafter offices, retail and cafe to open at landmark Top Shop building

Irish flexible workspace provider Grafter is to open its latest location at 6-7 St Stephen’s Green in Dublin city centre. The landmark Smyth House, the former flagship premises of UK fashion retailer Topshop, is set to become the company’s first combined office, retail and cafe offering, and will be open to the public as well as members. The property, which was built in 1869, is owned by developer Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan’s Oakmount, who acquired it earlier this year from Iput for about €17.25 million.

As part of its plan for the 27,000sq ft property, Grafter intends to offer a range of flexible workspaces including private offices for personal use, customised workspaces for start-ups and larger floor spaces for companies with growing teams. At the time of its acquisition, it had been suggested by sources close to the deal that Oakmount was formulating a plan to convert the landmark property into a boutique hotel, which would have been operated as part of McKillen jnr and Ryan’s Press Up Hospitality Group.

Smyth House will also feature Grafter’s first retail and cafe spaces, both of which will be open to the public. Grafter is also inviting lifestyle brands, particularly those in the premium Irish-made bracket, to showcase and sell their products in the retail space.

Established in 2021, Grafter, which is headed up by chief executive Emma Kennedy, already offers flexible office spaces from a collection of restored buildings in Dublin city centre, including Leeson House, Ely House and Tom’s House and in London at Bedford House.