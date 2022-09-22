Boy George puts his six-bed, five-bath London mansion up for sale for €19m

Boy George has put his London mansion on the market for £17 million, or about €19 million. The 61-year-old singer has owned the Logs, a Grade II-listed property opposite Hampstead Heath, in the north of the city, for almost 40 years.

The six-bedroom home, which was built in 1868, combines Gothic and Italianate architecture with a recent extension to create more than 500sq m, or 5,400sq ft, of living space.

[ Boy George: ‘My Irish family’s story is like a great Irish song, a lament’ ]

The singer, whose real name is George O’Dowd, bought the home, on Well Road, in the mid-1980s, after Culture Club, the band he fronted, had its first hit, Do You Really Want to Hurt Me, which was number one in Britain, Ireland and at least 10 other countries.

The house, listed by the Aston Chase agency, had been split into several properties, residents of which have included the comedian Marty Feldman and the singer Sam Smith. Boy George has now turned them back into a single home, refurbishing and extending the property over a three-year period through F3 Architecture & Interiors in conjunction with the designer Kelly Hoppen.

Five of the six bedrooms have their own dressingrooms; the house also has four reception rooms, five bathrooms — including one with a glass roof — a meditation room at the top of its tower, a cinema room and a roof terrace.

The Logs: the home that Boy George is selling on Well Road in Hampstead, north London. Photograph: Aston Chase

