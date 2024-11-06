Dáil completes final rush of legislation as 30 TDs set to retire and vacate offices

Some of the 30 retiring TDs made their final comments before the dissolution of the 33rd Dáil, including Fianna Fáil’s Éamon Ó Cuív, Fine Gael’s John Paul Phelan and David Stanton, Labour’s Seán Sherlock and People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith (above). Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

The final rush of legislation through the Dáil was completed on Wednesday to clear the decks for the general election to be called on Friday.

Some of the 30 retiring TDs made their final comments before the dissolution of the 33rd Dáil, including Fianna Fáil’s Éamon Ó Cuív, Fine Gael’s John Paul Phelan and David Stanton, Labour’s Seán Sherlock and People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith.

Taoiseach Simon Harris wished all those retiring “the very best. Politics is a noble service and everybody, of all political persuasions, comes here with the intention of doing good for their community and country.”

Politicians were clearing their offices, with those departing for the last time given a week to vacate from the day the election is called.

The Finance Bill, which gives effect to the measures outlined in Budget 2025 was passed by the Seanad without a vote after a four-hour debate, having been accepted by the Dáil on Tuesday. The Upper House will pass a number of Bills on Thursday that the lower House has already debated.

During Dáil proceedings, TDs approved an extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates, introduced by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, along with a mutual legal assistance agreement on criminal matters.

TDs also passed the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission Bill which provides funding to run the Houses for the next three years, up from €462.75 million to €565 million. Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said the extra funding was due to the 14 additional TDs who will be in the next Dáil, and for enhanced cybersecurity and artificial intelligence requirements.

Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall, who is also retiring, criticised the Bill being rushed following the “bike shed scandal”. The Dublin North-West TD highlighted abuse of parliamentary privileges including the “pre-paid post facility”, which needed to be reviewed “because of the widespread use of email”.

Ms Shortall added that in some cases freepost is being used for electoral purposes. She had witnessed election leaflets being posted in pre-paid envelopes. “Using pre-paid Oireachtas envelopes to campaign is clearly against the rules because it should be declared as an election expense.”

She also pointed to the “very significant ethical issues” that arise from “ex-members involved in lobbying being facilitated by their perpetual access to the Leinster House complex”.

TDs also passed the Appropriations Bill, which provides legal authorisation for all Government spending in 2024 and for spending into 2025. The total funding is €86.5 billion net and €104.3 billion gross, when the Social Insurance Fund and National Training Fund are included. Mr Donohoe described it as an “essential piece of housekeeping”. Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh pointed to the €2 million allocation for the Secret Service, which is allocated to no department, with “no accountability in any shape”.

The Minister said that while there was no Oireachtas scrutiny, the Ministers for Justice and Defence submit a certificate to the Comptroller & Auditor General (C&AG) “that the money is being used in the way it is intended”. The C&AG considers the certificate and decides whether to “provide a degree of authorisation”.

In the final gathering of most TDs on Wednesday evening, members shook hands and wished each other well after they had voted down Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín’s Equitable Beef Pricing Bill by 69 votes to 57. The 33rd Dáil has its final sitting on Thursday.