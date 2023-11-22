Varadkar ‘hopes’ Emily Hand will be among 50 hostages released by Hamas in captive deal

The Government hopes that nine-year-old Emily Hand will be among the 50 hostages due to be released by Hamas, Leo Varadkar has said. Photograph: CNN screengrab

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Government hopes that nine-year-old Emily Hand will be among the 50 hostages due to be released by Hamas over the coming days.

The Irish-Israeli girl, who was kidnapped on October 7th, was named on a list of hostages eligible for release by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday, Israeli media reported.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, her father Thomas Hand said he had received no information about whether his daughter would be among the initial group of hostages to be released.

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman said diplomats had consistently worked for the release of the nine-year-old over recent weeks.

READ MORE

The department welcomed “the announced agreement between Israel and Hamas for a truce and the release of some of the hostages held in Gaza,” she said.

“There is no official confirmation at this time of those scheduled to be released under this agreement,” she said.

Mr Varadkar told the Dáil on Wednesday that he welcomed the news there would be a four-day ceasefire in Gaza, which would be observed by all sides.

“The ceasefire will facilitate the release of 50 hostages being held by Palestinians, including, we hope, Emily Hand and will also facilitate the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel,” he said.

The Taoiseach also said that “sadly the Israeli government doesn’t listen to us” and that he wasn’t sure it “listens to anyone any more”.

“They used to listen to the Americans, I’m not even sure that’s the case any more,” he said.

“They are, as President Biden said, at risk of being blinded by rage and it is a sad reality that I’m not actually sure that any action or statement by us or the European Union or the US will change the current course of action that they’re on.”

Mr Varadkar was responding to Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns during Leaders’ Questions, who called for economic sanctions at EU level against Israel and said it was time for Ireland to formally recognise Palestine to “send a message that Palestinian territory is undeniable and must be protected”.

Israel’s cabinet on Wednesday approved a ceasefire deal with the Hamas militant group that would bring a temporary halt to the conflict that has stretched on for more than six weeks.

Under the deal, Hamas is to free 50 of the roughly 240 hostages it is holding in the Gaza Strip over a four-day period, the Israeli government said.

It said it would extend the lull by an additional day for every 10 hostages released. The government said the first hostages to be released would be women and children.

[ ‘Hang in there, we’re coming’: Inside Biden’s efforts to secure Israeli hostage deal ]

[ Martin’s Israel visit was ‘propaganda tour’, Murphy says as Tánaiste criticises ‘disinformation’ ]

Mr Varadkar said it was the Irish Government’s view that the ceasefire should not just last for four days and must be extended to allow space for there to be a peace initiative, “which can bring a permanent end to violence in the region, resulting in a two state solution”.

The Fine Gael leader said Ireland’s approach had always been to recognise the passports, president, prime minister and government of Palestine but would only recognise the state formally de jure “at a point in time when it is established, exists and is functioning in the way a normal state would”.

He also said he was awaiting legal advice on whether the human rights clause of the EU-Israel trade agreement had been breached.

Ms Cairns said taking hostages was “a war crime” and “snatching children and babies from their families and using them as hostages is especially despicable”.

“All hostages should be released immediately,” she said. “In relation to the other aspects of the deal, Israel shouldn’t be congratulated for doing the bare minimum. Ensuring 2.3 million people in Gaza have water to drink and food to eat isn’t something that is praiseworthy.

“Starving and dehydrating millions of people is a war crime. Let us not pretend otherwise. The refusal to allow medical supplies and fuel into the Gaza Strip, which led to the deaths of countless patients, including premature babies, was another war crime.”

The Cork Southwest TD said there had to be consequences for Israel, who were “determined to continue this barbarism”.