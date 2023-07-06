Tánaiste says two-state solution in relation to Israel and Palestine becoming ‘increasingly unviable’

The destruction following a recent Israeli army raid in the West Bank city of Jenin. According to the Palestinian health ministry, 13 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others wounded in the raid. Photograph: EPA

The two-state solution in relation to Israel and Palestine is becoming “increasingly unviable”, which is a “real worry and concern”, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin has said.

He also said Ireland could “go solo” and formally recognise the state of Palestine, but questioned what impact such a move would have.

Speaking in the Dáil on Thursday, Mr Martin said: “There’s a very strong argument that having a stronger collective voice with a number of, quite a number of significant EU member states and others, if we joined forces and collectively recognise the state of Palestine, that would be far more impactful than just one country going it alone.”

The Tánaiste was responding to Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy during Leaders’ Questions, who noted that 12 Palestinians were murdered by Israeli forces in Jenin in the West Bank in recent days, including five children.

Mr Carthy said the actions of Israel were undermining efforts to secure a “sustainable and peaceful two-state solution”. The two-state solution would establish an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

“Those actions must be urgently challenged by the international community,” Mr Carthy said. “Without sanction or adequate diplomatic response I fear we will see more innocent civilians killed in the coming days, weeks, months and years. It is long past time the international community, particularly the European Union, took action in response to Israeli aggression and oppression, and acted to defend the rights of the people of Palestine.”

The Cavan-Monaghan TD called on the Government to formally recognise the state of Palestine, and asked Mr Martin when it would do that.

“Consensus would be fantastic and preferable at an EU level, but for a consensus to be reached at some point somebody will have to show leadership. Ireland is best placed to be the state that shows that leadership by taking action and forcing the hand of others intentionally to take a robust response regarding what is happening.”

Mr Martin said the incursion into Jenin was part of a “very worrying escalation of violence over recent weeks and months”. The Fianna Fáil leader said there was a need to build stronger consensus across the European Union and persuade more within the union to create “a credible pathway to a two-state solution”.

“The real worry and concern here is that the two-state solution is becoming increasingly unviable,” he said. “Israel’s ultimate security, which it always puts forward as the rationale for its behaviour, becomes untenable in the context of not having a two-state solution; in other words it makes sense that you get on with your neighbours to create a peaceful environment.

“What is happening in this case is a shocking escalation of violence by a government that has moved, perceptibly and obviously to the far right in its composition, and there are very dangerous ideas within that government.”