State expects to pay €58m on bringing Ryder Cup to Ireland in 2027

Tiger Woods watches his put shot on the first green of the Adare Manor golf course in Limerick in July 2022. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images

The State expects to pay some €58 million on bringing the 2027 Ryder Cup and peripheral golf events to Ireland, the Dáil’s public spending watchdog has been told.

However, officials from the Department of Tourism and Sport could not tell the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) how much the venue, Adare Manor, which is owned by billionaire JP McManus, is paying to hold the event.

TDs were told that the department is not privy to the commercial arrangements between the Co Limerick golf resort and Ryder Cup Europe.

Labour TD Alan Kelly raised the issue with Katherine Licken, the department’s secretary general during Thursday’s meeting of the PAC.

READ MORE

She said considerable work has taken place to ensure the successful delivery of the golf tournament which sees top players from Europe face off against a team from the USA.

Ms Licken said the goal is to bring a lasting legacy to Limerick and Ireland as a whole as a destination for golf.

She later noted that the 2006 Ryder Cup held in the K Club, Co Kildare, was worth €143 million to the economy.

Pressed for how much Adare Manor is contributing to the project, Ms Licken said she did not have the figures.

Cian Ó Lionáin, an assistant secretary at the department, said the overall taxpayer investment in the years leading up to the Ryder Cup, including other peripheral golf events, will be “around €58 million”.

[ LIV golfers should not play on Ryder Cup team for Europe, says Rory McIlroy ]

He indicated that this did not include the cost of proposed road improvements in the area.

Mr Ó Lionáin said the €58 million included, licence fee payment, funding to other events such as the Irish Open Legends and marketing.

Asked again by Mr Kelly how much Adare Manor is paying, Mr Ó Lionáin replied: “The relationship between the golf course and Ryder Cup Europe, that’s directly between them. We are aware that they are having to do extensive work on the course.”

Mr Kelly said Adare Manor have “done a huge job in fairness to them”.

The Tipperary TD said he agreed with the State’s contribution to bringing the tournament to Ireland but sought details of the total spend including what percentage is funded by the taxpayer versus the private sums being paid.

Mr Kelly said that “surely there’s no way it would be sanctioned by a Government . . . if we didn’t know the quantum amount” and he said he would find it “absolutely extraordinary” if the department did not have the figures.

Ms Licken said she would revert to the PAC on the issue.

PAC chairman Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley asked if there was any arrangement for Adare Manor to pay a certain percentage of funds in tandem with the State’s investment.

Mr Ó Lionáin said there was “no stipulation in terms of minimum investment”.

[ PGA Tour-LIV merger explained: What happened and what will it mean for golf? ]

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy asked about changes in how the game of golf is funded in recent months, highlighting the involvement in the sport of LIV Golf and the “big money now coming from Saudi Arabia”.

She said she has concerns about “sports-washing” and asked if this changes the nature of the contract relating to the 2027 Ryder Cup.

Ms Licken said her understanding is that the contract is “nailed down” and Mr Ó Lionáin confirmed this.

He added: “We are engaging with Ryder Cup Europe and other stakeholders to try to understand the medium- and long-term implications of what’s happening in the game of golf.

“But to be honest at this stage that’s not clear even to the experts but it’s something that we are very alive to and will be keeping a very close eye on.”

He also said: “Primarily our focus is on delivering a good event. So that would be the first consideration – does it change any of the fundamentals there?”