Dáil live: Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien defends decision not to extend eviction ban

The Government does not have projections as to how many people are expected to enter homelessness over the coming months after the eviction ban expires, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has said.

Mr O’Brien repeated that the Government had made a “difficult” but the “right decision” that was in the “best public interest in the medium-term” not to extend the moratorium on evictions.

“That’s what you have to do in Government, you have to, not just make populist decisions…you have to make the decisions that are right, even if they are difficult,” he said.

Coalition leaders decided late on Monday night not to extend the moratorium on evictions, which will begin to lapse as planned at the end of this month.

While the ban is coming to an end on March 31st, many renters will remain protected until June due to measures provided for in the legislation.

The Minister was answering questions from Opposition TDs in the Dáil on Thursday. Labour TD Duncan Smith asked Mr O’Brien what homelessness figures was he expecting “when we do reach the cliff edge”. Mr Smith said homelessness was at “an all-time record” at 11,754 adding “how high do you think these numbers will go in the next three to four months in real terms”.

“To what extent will these homeless figures increase in the coming two to three months, you have to have an expectation to what these figures will be given all the data that is out there, that should be, and I imagine is being channelled through your department,” the Labour TD said.

In response, the Minister said “we don’t have projections for the coming months”.

“What I would say is that when you look at when notices to quit are issued they don’t directly correlate…are not the exact number that go into homeless emergency accommodation, there’s movement within the market already,” he said.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin said that because of a decision the Minister had made, in four weeks’ time “hundreds if not thousands of notices to quit will fall due”.

“There is a cliff edge in April, it will then extend to May and June,” he said. “I’m talking to people on the frontline in homeless services and they’re telling us there is no plan for April.”

The Dublin Mid-West TD asked Mr O’Brien what was he going to do in six or 12 months’ time and what was going to happen to local authorities and emergency frontline services when “the hundreds, if not thousands of single people, couples, families with children and pensioners present for emergency accommodation and there is none because of the absence of a contingency plan”.

The Sinn Féin TD added that the minister had his “head buried deep in the sand” in relation to social housing targets.

Mr O’Brien said the Government had a responsibility to make sure it works towards a “functional private rental sector”. He said it had ramped up providing additional accommodation with over 5,000 social housing new builds delivered in the last quarter of 2022 and 1,800 in the first two months of this year.

The Government faced mounting pressure on Thursday over its decision to end the ban on evictions as Sinn Féin signalled plans to force a Dáil vote on the matter after the St Patrick’s Day recess.

A vote would bring renewed focus on any lingering divisions within the Government as some Coalition TDs continued to express concerns over the plan to phase out the moratorium on evictions from the end of the month. Cormac McQuinn have the full story here.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said last night there is a deficit of 250,000 homes in the country at present and accepted it will take a long time to resolve the State’s continuing housing shortage crisis.

Mr Varadkar told a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party that 30,000 homes were built last year and another 35,000 are under construction in 2023. However, he said the overall deficit in terms of need was at a quarter of a million. Harry McGee reports.