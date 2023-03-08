Varadkar reveals deficit of 250,000 homes in State, admitting crisis will take time to solve

The annual target for Housing for All is 33,000 new-build homes each year. Photographer: Paulo Nunes dos Santos/Bloomberg

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said there is a deficit of 250,000 homes in the country at present and accepted it will take a long time to resolve the State’s continuing housing shortage crisis.

Mr Varadkar told a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party that 30,000 homes were built last year and another 35,000 are under construction in 2023. However, he said the overall deficit in terms of need was at a quarter of a million.

“It will take a long time to close the gap but the corner can be turned this year,” he told his TD and Senator colleagues.

“There needs to be at least 40,000 homes built every year and we are ramping up to that under the Housing for All plan,” he said.

The annual target for Housing for All is 33,000 new-build homes each year. Mr Varadkar pointed out that the 30,000 completions last year did not include student accommodation and derelict properties brought back into use.

The admission came a day after the Government announced the end to a pause on evictions which could see a rise in homelessness, according to charities.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said on Tuesday that the decision had not been “taken lightly” and that an increase in homelessness was a possibility.

However, he said the pause had allowed the State to build up capacity in emergency accommodation.

Housing remains a high-profile issue, with new Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns devoting her early interventions to the cause and Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan warning earlier on Wednesday that interventions intended to ease the crisis in the wake of the eviction moratorium’s end could end up worsening matters.

It was agreed at Wednesday night’s gathering that a meeting will soon take place with the party’s internal community and housing policy group, chaired by Senator Micheál Carrigy.

Sen Carrigy addressed the meeting and said that housing developments, where planning permission is in place, needs to be de-risked with construction starting soon.

A number of TDs and Senators raised the issue of shovel-ready school-build projects being stalled. The Taoiseach acknowledged that these delays in commencing construction of schools had to be resolved and he will work with Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Education Norma Foley to ensure this happens within weeks.

The end of the temporary eviction ban at the end of March was also briefly discussed. Party sources said that the meeting generally supported the Taoiseach’s stance with TDs and Senators acknowledging that difficult decisions had to be made.

Contributions from the floor included calls for tax incentives to encourage landlords to stay in the market and for local authorities to use the finance made available to them to put tenants in situ much more quickly than is happening at present.

Regarding November’s referendum on gender equality, Mr Varadkar said changing the Constitution is never easy and referendums have been lost in the past through lack of planning.

Party colleagues heard a lot of work has to be done between now and November to ensure the wording is right and a decision made on whether enabling legislation is necessary.

Ahead of meeting President Joe Biden next week, the Taoiseach said he will be renewing the invitation to the US President to visit his ancestral home and he hoped the visit happens sooner rather than later.