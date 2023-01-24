Dáil live: Paschal Donohoe set to make statement on election expenses controversy

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe is making a further Dáil statement on Tuesday surrounding the controversy over his election expenses.

Ahead of the statement, Michael Stone, the businessman who paid for some election postering for Mr Donohoe during the 2016 general election campaign, has said he inadvertently misled Mr Donohoe and did provide further help to the Minister during his run for the Dáil in 2020.

Mr Stone issued a statement apologising for his error and saying he would resign from two unpaid State board positions he holds. “I deeply regret any embarrassment that I caused Paschal for my mistaken recollection in relation to 2020 and for what I thought was modest help for a hardworking, honest politician,” he said in the statement issued by his company, the Designer Group. Mr Donohoe’s statement is due at 3.50pm after leaders’ questions which starts at 2pm.

In response, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he knows the issue is causing a lot of concern at the moment. He says no public land will be privatised and that the land that will be bought is already in private ownership.

Varadkar says contracts are signed but that “this wasn’t approved by Government”. He says: “I want to be clear on this, this is not our intended or preferred main model of going forward when it comes to increasing the amount of forests in Ireland. What we want primarily is Irish farmers taking up the forestry programme, taking up the schemes that are now available and that’s going to be the main stake of our forest programme, not arrangements such as this.”

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett raises the “scandalous and unacceptable” proposal by Coillte to partner with a UK equity fund. He says the deal will exacerbate an already dysfunctional and failed forestry model.

The Dun Laoghaire TD asks will the Government agree to abandon this plan and radically reform the mandate of Coillte “so it starts to act in the interests of all of the people of this country and stop facilitating the profit hunger of vulture funds and equity funds”.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik raises a report published yesterday which outlined that more than 100 mentally ill children, including some on medication, were left for up to two years without care by the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs). Bacik says these are “appalling findings” and notes reporting from Irish Times journalist Kitty Holland.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar acknowledges urgent action is needed and would be following up personally with junior minister Mary Butler in “taking the actions that are needed”. He says there will be a new clinical lead on mental health and that there has been “a lot of investment in Camhs in recent years”. Varadkar adds clearly there needs to be more investment in staff and clinical governance.

In response, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the minister will make a statement later and the Opposition can put questions to him then.

He says once that process is over it will be a matter for the people to decide if they believe Paschal Donohoe or not and that having heard his explanations over the weekend, he believes him.

Varadkar says he has fought four general elections and knows what can happen in a campaign, “particularly in a chaotic campaign” and that there are strict laws in relation to election spending in Ireland.

The Taoiseach says the Sinn Féin leader needs to consider revising her own declaration. “Your declaration shows that you received a personal declaration of €1,000 from your friend, gangland criminal and Navan Road torturer” Jonathan Dowdall.

He says members of Sinn Féin have claimed this was a donation to the party but that requires McDonald to decide which it was and “make an amendment to your own declaration deputy, just as Minister Donohoe has”.

Leaders’ Questions have just kicked off here down at Leinster House - Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says the controversy surrounding Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe raises again Fine Gael’s relationship with “big business " and its “influence at the heart of Government”.

She says the whole controversy carries the “stench of cronyism and favours for insiders”. McDonald references the statement put out by Michael Stone and says the theme of this controversy is the “minister’s ever changing story”.

“It has been an exercise in concealment and cover-up from start to finish,” she says.

McDonald says Minister’s Donohoe’s credibility “now lies in tatters”. “He has chosen concealment and cover-up again and again and at every turn the truth had to be dragged out of him,” she adds.

She says the minister misled the Dáil last week and claims that Michael Stone “falls on his sword” to protect him.

Who is Michael Stone ?

People who know Michael Stone - or Mick, as he is known to those close to him - say he has sounded shell-shocked over Paschal Donohoe’s election posters controversy, writes Simon Carswell, Public Affairs Editor. For a very private individual who takes great pride in working hard, below the radar, being at the centre of a political and media storm is not somewhere where the 54-year-old Dubliner likes to be. Read full Michael Stone profile here.

On last Friday’s podcast Harry McGee and Pat Leahy look at just how bad the controversy is for Mr Donohoe.

Political Editor, Pat Leahy asks what Michael Stone’s apology means for Pascal Donohoe. Read Pat’s analysis here. Meanwhile, Jack Horgan Jones asks if Donohoe will be able to draw line under the controversy.

