Damien English resigns as junior minister over 2008 planning application

Damien English said he had resigned as it was clear 'I failed to inform Meath County Council about ownership of my house in Castlemartin'. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

Fine Gael junior minister Damien English has resigned after it was revealed he gave incorrect information to a local authority when making a planning application to build a house in a rural area.

Mr English, the minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, informed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of his decision on Wednesday night.

The discrepancy in the planning application was revealed by The Ditch website on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday morning Mr English said: “Yesterday in an online article, questions were raised about my planning application from 14 years ago.

“I reviewed this application, made in 2008, and it is clear to me that I failed to inform Meath County Council (MCC) about ownership of my house in Castlemartin.

“This was wrong, not up to the standard required and I apologise for doing so.”

and colleagues in Government as they continue to deliver on the programme for Government.



I would like to recognise the support and sacrifice of Laura and my family at all times. pic.twitter.com/DpKVsP3w6L — Damien English TD (@Damien_English) January 12, 2023

He thanked the people of Meath West for their “ongoing support” as their TD and said he will “continue to serve them and work hard on their behalf in the constituency”.

He also thanked the Taoiseach and parliamentary colleagues “for their support during my time as Minister of State”.

Mr English said: “I would like to recognise the support and sacrifice of Laura and my family at all times.”

Mr English did not disclose that he already owned the Castlemartin property in a planning application to Meath County Council for a one-off rural home in 2008.

People who wish to build houses in rural area must comply with a series of criteria showing links to the location and a need for the housing.

Land Registry papers show Mr English became the full owner of the property at Castlemartin, Co Meath in 2004.

Mr English and his wife Laura later successfully applied for planning permission to build a bungalow in the rural Cookstown area outside Kells in 2008.

The Rural Development section of the Meath County Development Plan 2007 to 2013 outlines the criteria for non-farmers who wish to secure planning permission for rural housing.

It says people local to an area are considered to include those “who have spent substantial periods of their lives, living in rural areas as members of the established rural community for a period in excess of five years and who do not possess a dwelling or who have not possessed a dwelling in the past, in which they have resided or who possess a dwelling in which they do not currently reside.”

A MCC Planning Report from October 8th, 2008 on Mr English’s application says he did not own a dwelling.

The document says the application site is a “strong rural area” under the definition in the County Development Plan and the applicant is required to establish compliance with the local housing need policy it sets out.

A “local need form” must be filled out as part of the application process for one-off housing in the countryside which asks about their background in the area and includes a question on whether or not the applicant or applicants own a property.

The MCC planning report says that according to the local needs form submitted with the application “the applicant currently resides in the family home at Castlemartin and has done so for the past 30 years.”

It notes that the home is around 3 miles from the application site and says “the applicant is employed as a Public Representative by Dáil Éireann in Dublin and also has a constituency office in Navan.”

It also says: “The applicant does not own a dwelling and has not owned a dwelling previously.” The report also says: “The applicant has submitted documentation in the form of invoices, mobile phone bills, bank statements and insurance documents for the past 5 years which link him to the family home at Castlemartin.”

It adds: “On the basis of the information submitted the applicant has strong linkages specific to the application site and as such satisfies the Local Housing Need criteria in relation to rural housing as per the Meath County Development Plan.”

Mr Varadkar said: “Last night, Damien English TD offered me his resignation as Minister of State for Employment Affairs, Business and Retail.

“He informed me that 14 years ago, when applying for planning permission, he made a declaration to Meath County Council that was not correct.

“It was his view given the circumstances that his position was not tenable. I agreed and accepted his resignation.”

‘The right decision’

Minister of State for Community Development, Integration and Charities Joe O’Brien told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that he thinks Damien English made the right decision to resign.

“It is clear that his behaviour was not up to standard of what is expected, rightly expected, of all of us. I think he has made the right decision today. “That is quite a serious omission. And I think he made the right decision to resign today.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told the same programme that she also thinks Mr English made the right decision in resigning.

“This is now, I think the second Minister of State to resign and it seems the newly reshuffled Government is in some respects following the pattern of the last one at ministerial resignations.

“But I think Damien has made the right call.”

Labour’s spokesperson on education Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said Mr English’s resignation demonstrated that people in public life needed to be “an awful lot more serious about their declarations, because what he did was wrong”. The resignation did not help the stability of the Government, but the resignation had “spared us” weeks of disarray.

“We can’t expect members of the public to be truthful in their applications, and filling out the forms if those in the public eye aren’t doing it as well. So, there has to be a much higher standard for those of us in political life. In terms of Government, I would hope that this doesn’t happen again.

“I would hope that everybody involved in the Government side of things and across the House have all their affairs in order because we need to have trust in politics. We can’t have assumptions within the public that those who are involved in public life just aren’t honest.”

Mr Ó Ríordáin told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that he hoped this could not happen again and that all political representatives had their affairs in order. Robert Troy and Damien English had either been incorrect or dishonest, either way that was not good enough.

“It’s not good enough to forget that you own a house. You can’t play fast and loose with facts.”

The Standards In Public Office Commission (SIPO) should be more robust, he said. It should not take an online agency to unearth these things.

“Every politician needs to reflect if their affairs are in order.”