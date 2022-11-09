Qatar World Cup ‘is tainted’, says Buttimer

The Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 8th, 2022, ahead of the Qatar World Cup. Photograph: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer has described the upcoming World Cup in Qatar as “tainted” and said soccer fans should be able to enjoy the sport without having to think about human rights.

Mr Buttimer was speaking on Newstalk Breakfast after a Qatar World Cup ambassador described homosexuality as “damage in the mind” when interviewed by a German television station on Monday.

Khalid Salman, a former Qatar international footballer, made the comments in an interview with the German broadcaster ZDF.

Asked about the fact that homosexuality is illegal in his country, Mr Salman said: “They have to accept our rules here. (Homosexuality) is haram. You know what haram means?”

When asked why it was haram, or forbidden, Mr Salman said: “I am not a strict Muslim but why is it haram? Because it is damage in the mind.”

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Buttimer said It was “very disappointing” to be in this position, that the World Cup was in Qatar. “It’s a tainted World Cup. The principle of the World Cup has gone out the window,” he said. LGBTQ people did not choose their sexuality – “we’re born this way”, Mr Buttimer said, adding it was not okay for people to go to Qatar and not be able to hold hands.

Mr Buttimer acknowledged Muslim countries had a different view about homosexuality but said: “We should not have to compromise who we are.”

The Senator welcomed plans by some players to wear rainbow armbands. This was more than a symbol – it was a visual reminder that promoted inclusivity, he said.

There needed to be role models in sport who said that it was okay to be gay, and sports commentators needed to challenge the attitudes in Qatar, Mr Buttimer said.

Mr Buttimer said he respected the cultures of all countries and religious beliefs, but this was a World Cup and it could be a catalyst for change. Fifa needed to be held to account for the decision to have the World Cup in Qatar, a country where people could be put in jail for being gay, he added.