Dáil live: Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe says he will make a further statement

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe has said he will make a further statement in relation to issues involving the 2016 general election campaign.

Mr Donohoe told the Dáil on Thursday morning that he plans to make another statement at the “earliest possible opportunity”.

“I do plan to make a further statement in relation to issues involving the 2016 general election campaign and matters that were put to me last night,” he said.

It is not yet clear when the minister will make the further statement and is now taking questions on cost overruns in major public works contracts. Leaders’ Questions will be up at noon.

Ms Farrell said Mr Donohoe had the “perfect opportunity” to answer questions in relation to his 2016 general election campaign expenses during priority questions on Thursday, which would run over 1.5 hours.

She said the minister did not answer questions put to him in the Dáil on Wednesday by the Opposition.

Her party colleague Pearse Doherty asked would the Dáil’s Order of Business be changed given the minister had outlined he would make a further statement. Mr Doherty said clarification was required.

Mr Donohoe said he would make the statement at the earliest possible opportunity, “at which point I will revert back to the Ceann Comhairle”.

Mr Donohoe made the comments prior to taking priority questions in the Dáil.

Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell said there was “no way we can go into business as usual here today” in relation to the questions listed “when we look what has happened over the last number of days and the scandal that the minister has been embroiled in over the last number of days”.

“The minister has failed to clarify in relation to this scandal and there’s a number of questions, because the minister failed to answer questions yesterday in the Dáil,” she said.

The Galway West TD asked who in 2017 brought it to the minister’s attention about the company van used in 2016, what actions were taken and at what value did he calculate the work.

The minister said he had not yet indicated to the Ceann Comhairle when he would make the statement and that he wanted to ensure that the “information that I am sharing is as accurate as possible”.

Hello there, Sarah Burns here reporting from Leinster House where the Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe is taking questions.