‘There can be no hard Border on the island of Ireland,’ von der Leyen tells Oireachtas

Ireland’s passion for freedom means the country understands better than most why the war in Ukraine “matters so much to all of us”, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has told the Dáil and Seanad.

“Just like our friends in eastern Europe, you know that in Ukraine there is more at stake than the future of one country alone. Ukraine is fighting for freedom itself, for self-rule, for the rules-based global order.”

Addressing the joint Houses of the Oireachtas, Ms von der Leyen also said: “Brexit will not become an obstacle on the path of reconciliation in Ireland.”

She said: “There can be no hard border on the island of Ireland.”

She quoted the late SDLP leader John Hume, who described the European Union as practical and inspirational. But this made Brexit even more painful “for all of us” and all Europeans understood “how important it was to preserve peace on the island of Ireland”.

The 30-minute address was a paean of praise to Ireland and its citizens.

An almost-full chamber saw TDs, Senators and former members of the Dáil and Seanad, as well as members of the diplomatic corps, in the chamber for the address.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl welcomed Ms von der Leyen in three languages and, as the first woman president of the commission, described her visit as historic.

Speaking a few words of Irish, Ms von der Leyen pointed to five “Irish virtues” that she said “will help our union to face our common challenges ahead”.

She listed them as the Irish passion for freedom, resolve or stubbornness, ingenuity, openness and optimism.

Speaking on Brexit, Ms von der Leyen said talks with London are “marked by a new, more pragmatic spirit”, she said, quoting “the great Irish band The Saw Doctors”, she promised that when the EU sits down “with our British friends, we will do so with ‘an honest heart and an open mind’”.

Common sense and focus on the issues that really matter can help resolve “the practical matters surrounding the protocol”.

She said, however, that the consequences of Brexit “cannot be removed entirely”, but her contacts with British prime minister Rishi Sunak were “encouraging, and I trust we can find the way”.

“The solutions we find must ensure the single market continues to function, in Ireland and elsewhere in the EU. If both sides are sensitive to this careful balance, a workable solution is within reach.”

The EU would continue to stand by the Good Friday Agreement. “There can be no hard border on the island of Ireland,” she said.

Referring to the five “Irish virtues”, she linked Ireland’s passion for freedom to the war in Ukraine. Ireland “knows what it means to struggle for the right to exist”, adding that “you understand better than most why this war matters so much to all of us”.

She said Ireland “has gone above and beyond in its support to Ukrainians”. Ms von der Leyen also acknowledged Ireland’s early support for Ukraine’s application to join the EU and she thanked Taoiseach Micheál Martin “for being such a vocal and determined supporter”.

Support for Ukraine must continue for as long as it takes until Ukrainians fully recover what Russia has tried to take from them, “their freedom, a saoirse”.

“Europe should learn the Irish resolve – or some may say, the Irish stubbornness,” she said of Ireland’s second “virtue”.

Ms von der Leyen said: “The whole of Europe needs your stubbornness today to keep supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary, and to break free from our dependency on Russian fossil fuels.”

She said Russia has cut 80 per cent of pipeline gas but managed to replace most of it and storage is at 95 per cent. She said the EU could learn from “this green island”, describing Ireland as a wind energy superpower, and a key player in the European Green Deal.

On Ireland’s virtue of ingenuity, Ms von der Leyen said “this country of poets and artists has now become a country of start-ups too”, and a hub for pharma and high tech.

“Europeans depend heavily on Irish authorities to ensure that the many tech giants based here comply with our common privacy rules. Ireland can be the home base for the human-centred internet Europe wants to build.”

Speaking of Irish “openness”, she said Ireland is “Europe’s springboard over the Atlantic, a gateway to the world”.

“There are few countries more skilled than Ireland at leveraging the influence and friendship of a historic diaspora.”

Ireland, she said, is an exporting powerhouse and a staunch supporter of free trade. “And I count on Ireland to support a new generation of trade deals, both in Europe and through your famed global outreach.”

She said Ireland’s most important virtue was its “optimism”, with 83 per cent of the State optimistic about the EU’s future – the highest of any EU member and the same as it was 50 years ago when Ireland joined the European Economic Community.

“The story of Ireland in the EU is a story of optimism. You, the Irish people, have built your own good fortune, through thick and thin.”

“The heroes of the Easter Rising and the architects of the Good Friday Agreement were optimists, because they believed that they could change the course of history. That is their greatest lesson for us.

“They dared to look beyond the imperfection of what is, to see the beauty of what could be.”

Mr Martin thanked Ms von der Leyen for the EU’s “unswerving solidarity” with Ireland throughout Brexit and said the EU had played a significant part on the journey to people and reconciliation.

“Like you, we want to see a new and vital partnership with the UK. That will only truly be achieved if we can resolve the issues relating to the protocol, as I know we can if the right political will is there,” he said.

Referring to Brexit, he said European members have stood with Ireland and Northern Ireland to manage the unique challenges arising from Brexit, from avoiding a hard Border as well as protecting the all-island economy and helping to sustain peace on the island.