US awards contract for six Ukraine surface-to-air missile systems amid Russia attacks

A refuge is prepared for visitors in Kharkiv, Ukraine, where people can stay during long electricity and heat outages following Russian attacks. Photograph: EPA

A $1.2 billion (€1.15 billion) contract for six national advanced surface-to-air missile systems (Nasams) for Ukraine was awarded to military contractor Raytheon, the Pentagon said.

The United States has approved sending Ukraine a total of eight Nasams to help fend off Russian missile and drone attacks.

Ukraine received its first delivery of two Nasams air defence systems in November. Others will be delivered in future months once they are built.

These six Nasams systems were part of the fifth Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) package which was announced on August 24th and had a total value of $2.98 billion, according to an army Statement. USAI funds allow the Biden administration to procure weapons from industry rather than taking weapons from existing US weapons stocks.

READ MORE

The Pentagon has said the newly US-provided Nasams air defence systems so far have had a 100 per cent success rate in Ukraine intercepting Russian missile.

In total, the United States has committed more than $19.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration.

Nearly six million people across a majority of Ukraine’s regions have no electricity as the country wakes up on the first official day of winter, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday night.

The nation needs high-voltage equipment that can be repaired quickly – transformers as well as generators – to get through the winter, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Wednesday.

The European Commission president has proposed a special tribunal to investigate and prosecute Russia’s “crime of aggression” against Ukraine.

Ursula von der Leyen also wants to use the proceeds of Russian funds that have been frozen under western sanctions to aid Ukraine.

Russian forces tried to advance in eastern Ukraine and trained tank, mortar and artillery fire on Kherson in the south, the Ukrainian military said, as western allies sought to buttress Ukraine and its neighbours against Moscow.

Ukraine needs the US made Patriot missile defence systems to protect its civilian infrastructure, under heavy attack by Russia, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, said, adding he would be working with the German government on this issue.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned Nato on Tuesday against providing Ukraine with Patriot systems, Reuters reported. – Guardian