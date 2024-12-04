Eight Independent TDs banding together to form new Regional Group in Dáil ]

Independent Verona Murphy: she said she would 'talk to anyone who wishes to talk common sense' about supporting a government once it is of advantage to the people of Wexford. Photograph: Fran Veale

Eight Independent TDs are banding together to form a group in the newly-elected Dáil with a view to maximising their speaking rights.

The so-called technical group includes a number of Deputies who have publicly expressed an openness to going into talks with likely coalition partners Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael on supporting the next administration.

The purpose of the group is to ensure its members secure speaking rights, including opportunities to pose questions to the Taoiseach. Much like the Regional Group of Independents in the last Dáil, the formation of a group does not mean the members will vote as a bloc.

Among the members of the new group are Galway East TD Seán Canney, Wexford TD Verona Murphy, Michael Lowry of Tipperary North and Galway West’s Noel Grealish.

They were all members of a similar group in the last Dáil, some of whom often backed the outgoing coalition during crunch Dáil votes such as confidence motions, bolstering its thin majority.

The other TDs in the new group are Sligo-Leitrim’s Marian Harkin, Longford-Westmeath TD Kevin “Boxer” Moran, Barry Heneghan of Dublin Bay North and Meath East TD Gillian Toole.

Members of the new Regional Group are free, should the wish, to engage in government-formation talks either individually or with others with a view to supporting the next coalition. At least some of its members will likely be key targets for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael if the two parties decide to coalesce and seek support of Independent TDs to bulk up their numbers.

Mr Canney told The Irish Times he was “delighted we have, at a very early stage, come to a consensus to form this group”. He said it was “important to be prepared for the next Dáil”.

“This is a technical group for Dáil business purposes as opposed to anything else at this stage,” he said.

Sean Canney and Kevin 'Boxer' Moran were members of the Independent Alliance which supported the Fine Gael minority government from 2016-2020. Photograph: Alan Betson

However, almost all of the group’s members, including Mr Canney, have indicated that they would be open to talks with the big parties. He served as an Independent Alliance Minister of State in the 2016 to 2020 Fine Gael led-minority government, and has stated that being “a lone ranger is not the way to do it”.

Ms Murphy has said in recent days that she will “talk to anyone who wishes to talk common sense, but it has to transpire in delivery and be an advantage to the people of Wexford”.

Mr Lowry has said he is “interested in being in a position where I can have access to deliver on constituency issues”. Mr Grealish has said that “if the phone rings I’ll answer it”.

Ms Harkin has said Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are “within shouting distance of having an overall majority”, and she would “certainly” speak to them if they are seeking support.

Mr Moran – another former Minister of State in the 2016 to 2020 government – and Mr Heneghan are also open to talks.

Mr Heneghan is an ally of former TD Finian McGrath, a former ministerial colleague of Mr Canney and Mr Moran.

Ms Toole has not yet made her position on government formation known.

Dáil standing orders say that the formation of a technical group requires at least five TDs. Such groups have a series of rights in relation to Leaders’ Questions, priority questions and private members’ business. TDs who want to be recognised as a technical group must send a request in writing to the ceann comhairle.

The Dáil is set to meet on December 18th, when the main item on the agenda is expected to be the election of a ceann comhairle.