First key meetings in government formation talks due to begin today

Social Democrats, Cian O Callaghan TD and Jennifer Whitmore, TD speak to media on the Plinth at Leinster House. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

With all 174 seats filled in Dáil Éireann, the political focus has now moved on to government formation talks with a series of key meetings due to begin on Tuesday afternoon.

The Social Democrats will hold their first parliamentary party meeting with 11 newly-elected TDs at 4pm, with members due to discuss post-election strategies and plans.

Deputy Social Democrats leader Cian O’Callaghan has written to the leaders of Sinn Féin, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Labour to set up meetings around government formation. The party has proposed meeting Sinn Féin on Thursday and Labour on Friday.

“The problems this country is facing – in housing, healthcare, childcare, disability services and climate – are pressing and require urgent attention. It is therefore essential that we work with each other, where possible, to find and implement solutions to these crises,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

“The Social Democrats have always been clear that we will meet with every party, post the election, to discuss the potential for co-operation. As a constructive party, which is solution-focused, we are hopeful that these meetings can be both positive and productive.

“In that spirit, I have written to the leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and the Labour Party to schedule meetings. It is imperative that we meet to discuss what we can do to further collaborate in order to drive a progressive reform agenda.”

The three biggest parties, Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin are all expected to hold their first post-election parliamentary party meetings on Wednesday, where newly-elected TDs will get their say about government formation options.

The Labour Party, meanwhile, will hold a parliamentary party meeting on Thursday.

With 86 seats between them, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are in prime position to strike a deal with either a party or parties of the left, or a string of Independents, or both.

Fine Gael is demanding parity of esteem with Fianna Fáil, even though Fianna Fáil are ten seats ahead of their Coalition rivals.

There are divisions in the Labour Party about the prospect of entering government, while the Social Democrats have said they plan to speak to everyone before making a decision.