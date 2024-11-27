Election 2024 live updates: Leaders’ debate fails to change dynamic of uncertain election campaign

So much of this general election campaign came to focus on last night’s debate as potentially the key moment which would sway momentum towards one of the three main parties. It was not to be. Though it was an intriguing debate between the Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin leaders in some ways.

Over two hours, were passages of really boring stuff and then there were genuine clashes in which real ideological differences emerged. You can catch up with everything that happened in our liveblog from last night.

What are the parties doing today?

Fine Gael will hold a rally in Trim Co Meath involving the Taoiseach, Helen McEntee and other party members. Paschal Donoghue and Noel Rock will also be talking to the media this morning as they canvass in Dublin North West.

Ivana Bacik and Ged Nash will hold a press conference in Labour Party headquarters this morning. They will set out the “six missions to ensure a fair and secure future for young people in Ireland”.

People Before Profit will unveil a banner with its final election message on Rosie Hackett Bridge.

For Fianna Fáil Michael Martin and Jack Chambers will hold a press conference in central Dublin this morning.

Cian O’Callaghan will also hold a press conference on behalf of the Social Democrats.

Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman will focus strongly on the need for Government stability in the coming 5 years, with potential economic shocks and climate breakdown threats on the horizon.

Richard O’Donoghue’s odd interview

The Independent Ireland co-founder, Richard O’Donoghue, was on Morning Ireland for an interview that raised a few eyebrows.

One of the party’s more ambitious (and probably impossible) aims is to bring light railway to every county in Ireland. He was asked how it would fund that very expensive proposal.

In the course of his response he said Independent Ireland would extend Donegal’s existing rail system. Sadly, Donegal is one of the few counties with no rail system.

Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan picked this up.

Independent Ireland rural TD saying they want people with knowledge of Rural Ireland in Government, I'm from Dublin and even I know Donegal doesn't have a train! 🙈#MorningIreland #GE24 pic.twitter.com/56KfH94iMO — Lynn Boylan 🍷📖🐾 (@LNBDublin) November 27, 2024

Eric Luke’s photographs from the 1981 General Election Debate

Retired Irish Times photographer Eric Luke has been posting outstanding pictures from his back catalogue on social media. Last night, he published a selection from the first ever live televised debate on RTÉ, that between Charlie Haughey and Garrett FitzGerald on Today Tonight. Brian Farrell was the moderator.

Mary Lou McDonald says a Sinn Féin Government will borrow to deal with an economic shock

Justin McCarthy has just concluded a very probing interview with the Sinn Féin leader on Morning Ireland. The main news line is that the party will borrow money to deal with an economic shock, if it is in Government.

Saving billions in State inefficiencies will fund light rail

Vivienne Clarke writes:

Richard O’Donoghue, general secretary and a candidate for the Independent Ireland party in the upcoming general election, outlined the party’s platform, which includes a focus on regional balance and representation, cost-of-living measures such as tax cuts and subsidised rents, and infrastructure investments like light rail systems.

He defended the party’s costing of these proposals, arguing that Government waste could be reduced to fund them.

“We’re going to do a full audit of the NGO services in this country. They’re only partially funded. There are NGOs in this country that have been fully funded and given no support. You look at the children’s hospital, you look at the design of the children’s hospital, all of which cost millions to design when all the people wanted was care. You could have built a system just like a square box. Easy extend, easy build. You could actually build something for a quarter of the price of which government are spending money on.”

Mr O’Donoghue also addressed the party’s stance on immigration, they want a streamlined process for handling undocumented immigrants, with a maximum six-month stay before deportation if documentation cannot be provided.

He also acknowledged the lack of infrastructure to house refugees and asylum seekers in his own constituency, but said that his party was committed to addressing this issue and integrating new arrivals into local communities.

Gerard Hutch is interviewed about his Election Promises

It’s very hard to predict the impact Gerard Hutch will have on the outcome in Dublin Central where he is a candidate in a very crowded field. Here he sets out his views to the indefatigable Henry McKean of Newstalk.

'Maybe I should have ran for politician when I was 20'.



Gerry Hutch talks hiking, affordable housing, and regrets, on the latest episode of Henry's Front Bench. pic.twitter.com/LAlb9QesEM — NewstalkFM (@NewstalkFM) November 26, 2024

Ivana Bacik calls for more reception centres and more welcoming attitude

Vivienne Clarke writes

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik repeated her party’s plan to introduce State-run reception and integration centres on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

This could be achieved by repurposing vacant buildings, such as Baggot Street hospital, to provide accommodation, and implementing the recommendations of the Catherine Day Expert Group report.

Ms Bacik emphasised the need for a more inclusive and welcoming society, and highlighted the contributions that immigrants and refugees have made to Ireland, particularly in the healthcare sector. “Frankly I think that Sinn Féin’s policy on immigration is simply unsustainable, to suggest that there is a particular benchmark of affluence. That’s not appropriate. Across the country in affluent and not so affluent communities, we are seeing success stories of integration.”

Labour’s housing policy included the creation of a state-led construction company to build 10,000 social and affordable homes within three years, as well as the use of the Land Development Agency to deliver more homes, she added.

Parsing last night’s RTÉ debate

There are many views on who actually won last night’s debate. The suggests that the debate failed to produce a clear winner and the uncertainty as to the outcome of Friday’s poll remains.

What is clear is that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will major on the macro economy in the next 48 hours, warning of economic shocks and trying to highlight what they claim are vulnerabilities in Sinn Féin’s proposals. Housing is another issue that will be closely scrutinised.

All of the party’s are holding press conferences today. Fine Gael is actually holding a rally in Trim Co Meath. They have not really been features of Irish general election in recent years.

There is plenty of coverage in The Irish Time today including this great piece of commentary and analysis from Miriam Lord.

And other Irish Times writers, Hugh Linehan, Úna Mullaly and Gerard Howlin, give their verdicts.