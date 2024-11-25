Election 2024 live updates: Support for Fine Gael falls with just days to go before general election

Support for Fine Gael has slumped with just days to go before the general election, according to the final Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll of the general election campaign.

The Fine Gael share of the vote has fallen by six points in less than two weeks, reflecting a campaign that has been littered with missteps, and now trails both Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.

As the parties embark on a frantic final four days of campaign, and with the three-way televised leaders’ debate scheduled for tomorrow night, the three largest parties are all within two percentage points of one another.

Today’s Key Reads

The Curse of the Ring Doorbell

Duncan Smith has tweeted about it and our own Sarah Burns has also written about it. For the first time in an Irish election, engagement with the voter has occurred by means of a candidate having a conversation with the doorbell as (sometimes) the recipient of the message sits inside the house.

We will get used to it but I’m not used to it yet.

One of my #GE24 takeaways is the amount of people not answering the door.



People are busy, I get that and the political system has let plenty of people down. We need to be better.



In the final stretch we will work to make sure more people open the door to change you can trust. pic.twitter.com/PixK1z16UO — Duncan Smith TD (@DuncanSmithTD) November 24, 2024

Micheál Martin says on RTÉ that next government will be a “three party coalition”.

The party leaders are doing a series of interviews on broadcast media today. Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has just done an interview on Morning Ireland and Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald will be on Pat Kenny’s show on Newstalk after 9am.

Martin faced a series of detailed and probing questions from Audrey Carville on Morning Ireland. The main takeaway, from a political perspective, was his belief that the next government will comprise three parties, not two. It seems to confirm Damian Loschser’s analysis from this morning’s Irish Times poll that a two-party government is not possible if the results of the poll are replicated on election day.

He was asked about the Charlotte Fallon encounter with Simon Harris and her criticism of pay in Section 39 organisations. Martin conceded that that issue needed to be addressed.

What needs to happen is that when the National Public Service Pay Agreement is being negotiated they (Section 39 workers) should be covered... That hasn’t been the case over the last decade or so and this has to change now.” — Micheál Martin

He agreed that parity was needed with equivalent staff in the HSE and said it was a “frustration” that a deal hammered out a year ago for a 8 per cent pay rise has not been delivered in some organisations. He argued that there are 1,100 such organisations and he “did not want to pretend” it was an easy issue trying to ensure it happened across the board in a timely fashion.

He was also quizzed on the means test for carers, the continuing lack of services for children with additional needs, and the shortage of teachers in primary and secondary schools. On the latter point, he agreed with Carville that there could be incentives to encourage teachers back to Ireland from abroad to meet the deficit of 1,500 across primary and secondary schools. However, he said those incentives should not be “perverse”.

There was a back-and-forth on what a Fianna Fáil government would do in the event of a Trump presidency deciding to impose tariffs, and the impact that would have on windfall taxes from US corporations with bases in Ireland. Carville invited him to say if he would cut spending or increase spending. Like every other political leader he would not go there, referring to the “rainy day fund” which he claims will have €50 billion in reserve by 2031 under a Fianna Fáil government. He also refused to argue on the basis of a recession scenario.

Towards the end of the interview Carville asked him about the shape of the government after the election, if Fianna Fáil was a part of it. His ansewr:

I have always said that my sense is it will be a three party coalition of some form after the general election... We ant a pro-enterprise government that is pro-European and we will engage with parties that are democratic and transparent and are also committed to home ownership and to our priorities, one of which is disabilities.

The final Irish Times Ipsos B&A poll of the campaign reveals a stark reversal of fortunes for Fine Gael and Taoiseach Simon Harris, with the party dropping by six points back to third place, just behind Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin. The results put even more pressure on Harris to perform well and win over voters in Tuesday night's televised debate with Micheal Martin and Mary Lou McDonald.

What’s happening today

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will be on Morning Ireland shortly. Later he will be canvassing in Fingal West with Lorraine Clifford-Lee and in Dublin Bay North with Deirdre Heney and Tom Brabazon. Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien and Cormac Devlin will officially open ten new social homes in Dún Laoghaire.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald will be canvassing in Cabra this morning and in East Wall in the afternoon. She is also doing a round of broadcast interviews on during the day.

Its housing spokesman Eoin O Bróin and Louise O’Reilly will be calling on Darragh O’Brien to release the latest homeless figures.

Labour will launch its Dublin manifesto at 10am at the GPO. Leader Ivana Bacik and Dublin MEP Aodhán Ó Ríordáin will be there.

The Social Democrats to publish its plan for supporting families. Jennifer Whitmore and Councillor Jen Cummins will do the launch.

The Green Party will announce its key priorities in the areas of arts and culture.

Independent Ireland will highlight cost-of-living issues.

People Before Profit will call for an end to the “Pay and Number Strategy” health service recruitment embargo at a press conference in Dublin.

Politicians will react reflexively to opinion polls by saying the only poll that matters is the one on election day. However, they never discount them, and, indeed, carry out their own polling. The truth is that they lead every one by the nose as they provide the only measured indicator of the direction in which voter allegiance is going.

This morning’s Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll will set the agenda for the final week of the election campaign. As is noted in the digest, and in the fantastic analysis from Pat Leahy and Damian Loscher it does not fully capture the impact of the tetchy encounter between Taoiseach Simon Harris and disability worker Charlotte Fallon in Kanturk on Friday evening.

That moment was captured on video and has been watched 3.4 million times since Friday evening. It prompted an immediate apology from Harris but the party has shipped enormous damage at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Fianna Fáil finds itself as the most supported party and it’s clear (and there was evidence of it on the doorsteps) that Sinn Féin is beginning to recover after a year-long decline. The overall result, if repeated in the election, will mean very difficult arithmetic in terms of forming a government.