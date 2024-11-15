Sinn Féin’s US arm corrects filing to say it received free New York office from building magnate

Sinn Féin’s US-based political and fundraising arm has been forced to amend regulatory filings after it failed to disclose details of free office space donated by a big New York builder, as well as free legal services.

Friends of Sinn Féin USA, whose headquarters are in New York, filed a correction to the US Department of Justice in October outlining an inaccuracy in an earlier report that stated it had not received anything of value other than money in the six months running up to the end of April.

In the amended filing, the organisation disclosed it had received rent-free office space from Eurotech Construction Corp, a New York builder founded by a multimillionaire Sinn Féin donor, Co Tyrone native Fay Devlin.

Mr Devlin was the largest individual contributor to the organisation last year, with a donation of $15,000. Online records indicate that many donors to Friends of Sinn Féin are in the building and construction sector.

The organisation also disclosed that it received pro-bono legal or agent services from Mark D Guilfoyle, a US-based attorney with offices in Kentucky and Cincinnati.

The services, according to FOSF-USA, should have been disclosed in a regulatory filing covering “things of value”, which includes the likes of interest-free loans, expense-free travel, favoured stock purchases, favoured treatment over competitors and what the US department of justice describes as “kickbacks and the like”.

In response to emailed queries, Mr Guilfoyle said that it had come to his attention after filing the most recent report that he had answered the question incorrectly. “Accordingly, I filed an amendment to the six-month filing on October 10, fully disclosing the mistake and providing the correct information.”

Mr Guilfoyle said that for several years he has served as the president, treasurer and registered agent for the organisation on a volunteer basis, with no compensation.

“Where warranted, we have reported that Friends of Sinn Féin has received the value of such services on a pro-bono basis. The value is nominal and the Department of Justice filing does not require that the value be quantified.”

Of the inaccurate filing, Mr Guilfoyle said: “I find these occasional reminders of my fallibility to be quite useful.” Eurotech Construction did not respond to queries.

The organisation uses funds raised to buy ads in high-profile US newspapers such as the New York Times and Washington Post calling for an Irish unity referendum in the run-up to St Patrick’s Day. It has also funded trips to the US for senior Sinn Féin political figures.

It also undertakes lobbying activity around St Patrick’s Day, hosting a breakfast meeting with the Biden administration’s special envoy for Nothern Ireland, Joe Kennedy III, last year. It also sent $51,000 (€47,700) back to the party’s Belfast base, according to official filings, which require foreign agents of political parties to outline their activities.

It also spent almost $70,000 on an outing to Hudson National Golf Club in New York used to raise funds for the organisation. It organises briefings and meetings in the US attended by party leader Mary Lou McDonald and finance spokesman Pearse Doherty.

Mr Guilfoyle has previously said the funds transferred back to Belfast are for “permissible election expenses in the North”.

The organisation has raised more than $2 million over the past five years. It is precluded from funding local, European and Dáil campaigns in the Republic.