Gráinne Seoige campaign ad on cancer care ‘not a criticism of Stephen Donnelly’

Fianna Fáil candidate Gráinne Seoige's says treatment for cancer outcomes in Galway 'are the worst in the country'. Photograph: Brian McEvoy

Fianna Fáil candidate Gráinne Seoige has “absolutely” rejected suggestions that an ad campaign she is running highlighting poor cancer treatment outcomes in Galway are an implicit criticism of her party colleague and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Ms Seoige, one of two Fianna Fáil candidates in Galway West, has taken out advertisements in local media asking voters if they know that “treatment for cancer outcomes in Galway are the worst in the country”.

The advertisement pledges that more investment can change this situation.

“More investment can change this. If elected, I will work to bring this investment to ensure all people get equal treatment in Galway.”

READ MORE

“I don’t believe that it’s a criticism of Stephen Donnelly at all,” she said on Saturday, emphasising that she was reflecting the facts of the matter.

She said that Prof Michael Kerin, the chair of the Saolta Hospital Group’s cancer-managed clinical academic network had said that the “outcomes in this part of the world are down to an Eircode lottery.

“They’re the facts at the moment, but there is extensive investment coming down the line, including the centre of cancer excellence at University Hospital Galway.

[ Greens ‘don’t know whether to laugh or cry’ at Fianna Fáil’s climate pledgesOpens in new window ]

“There is a lot of work to be done. And I’m not part of government yet, but if I am elected, I’ll be working with Minister Donnelly over the next five years, hopefully to really bring that on.

“I will never apologise for standing up for women’s health. I was patron of the NBCRI some years ago. I’ve made a documentary on menopause. It is something that is really, really close to my heart.”

Ms Seoige said the Mr Donnelly had been in Galway a few weeks ago and she had accompanied him Merlin Park Hospital where there is a new trauma unit being built. She said there was a lot of investment coming down the line.

Asked if her statement was an implicit criticism of Mr Donnelly she said she absolutely rejected that. She said the situation on cancer outcomes at present in Galway was not acceptable but “we are working very hard to bring the standards up to what other people, like in Dublin, can expect”.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin played down the ad, saying “candidates do ads all the time, we don’t control candidates like other parties do”.

Questioned on the campaign trail where he was canvassing in his Cork South Central constituency, Mr Martin would not be drawn if Fianna Fáil HQ were notified by Ms Seoige of the advertisement appearing and whether or not the party had approved the advertisement.

However, the Fianna Fáil leader pointed out that Galway was set to benefit from improved cancer treatment services at University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park Hospital.

[ Fine Gael promises 11% VAT rate for hospitality industry just weeks after budgetOpens in new window ]

“Overall cancer survival rates have improved very significantly in Ireland across the board and that’s good and with better treatments and better investments that trend will continue into the future,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Fianna Fáil said the party had a plan for expanding health services as a big part of its manifesto.

“We’ve put big investment in Galway, reversing neglect under previous ministers. We agree more needs to be done and that’s what’s in the manifesto,” said the spokeswoman.