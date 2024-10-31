Brian Stanley to contest general election with campaign support from those who have left Sinn Féin

Brian Stanley will run in the general election as an Independent candidate. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Brian Stanley is to contest the forthcoming general election as an Independent republican candidate.

In a statement to the Laois People the former Sinn Féin deputy announced his “intention” having been “out around the county over the past three weeks, I have been encouraged by countless people, from various backgrounds to put my name forward as an Independent and who have pledged their support.

“I have also received commitments of assistance with campaigning from people in all areas, including those who have resigned from Sinn Féin. "

Mr Stanley’s decision to run as an Independent comes after his resignation from the party in October following an internal inquiry on the foot of a complaint.

The complaint was made by a woman over a meeting with Mr Stanley in Dublin on the night of October 11th, 2023, which led an internal Sinn Féin inquiry to conclude in a draft report that the TD’s conduct on the night constituted “sexual harassment”.

Mr Stanley said he will be standing on a platform of progressive republican policies and if elected will be working to, improve public services, protect workers and families and address the housing crisis.

“My priorities for Laois will continue to include new schemes of affordable homes to purchase and rent, along with social housing. Effective rent controls to stop runaway rents in the private rental market.

“Further investment in Portlaoise, Abbeyleix and Mountmellick Hospitals, a Primary Care Centre in Portlaoise and new and upgraded of local health centres in Mountrath, Borris in Ossory, Rathdowney and Graiguecullen. Improving access to disability services and improvements in the Child, Disabilities Network Teams (CDNT).”

He said he wanted to ensure a “just transition”, with proper financial supports for farmers and householders to enable them to reduce fossil fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

Mr Stanley said he will focus on investment in new schools and they key provision of extra classroom accommodation where needed. He also will support the expansion of the childcare sector.

He said he would push for the Portarlington and Mountmellick Flood Relief Schemes to be put in place in a shorter time frame.

“To the best of my ability, I will use the experience gained over 12 years as a Councillor and almost 14 years as a TD, to represent the interests of the people of Laois in the Dáil. I pledge 100 per cent commitment to serving their interests and to campaigning for a fairer society.

“I want to sincerely thank the people in Laois and Offaly who have supported me in successive elections and for the many kind messages sent to me and my family over the past few weeks.

“In the recent past, there has been a sustained attempt by a micro group, with their own agenda, to carry out a campaign of character assignation against me and damage my reputation.

“I am prepared to stand on my record of work of over 4 decades of political activism and let the good people of Laois judge for themselves whether I should represent them in the thirty fourth Dáil”.