Olwyn Enright steps into key Fine Gael role as husband Joe McHugh exits public life

He steps out and she steps in again.

As the Donegal TD and former minister Joe McHugh steps down from frontline politics, his wife Olwyn Enright — herself a former Fine Gael TD — steps in.

Enright was on Monday announced as Fine Gael’s director of elections — the key post with overall responsibility for the general election campaign across all constituencies.

“With her political pedigree and background, Olwyn knows exactly what it takes to win a Dáil seat,” said Taoiseach and party leader Simon Harris. “She is providing immeasurable advice to all our candidates across the country who are very lucky to have a person of Olwyn’s stature on their side. I’m delighted she is on my team.”

READ MORE

Harris has been close to Enright for some time. Last summer, he asked her to become the party’s national director of organisation, in which role she has been working on election preparations in recent months, including sorting out local rows, persuading some candidates to stand and others not to. On Sunday night she was in Cavan-Monaghan, dealing with the fallout from Heather Humphreys’ shock decision not to stand again. On Monday evening she was on the road to Cork.

Will Sinn Féin’s recent controversies have an impact in the election? Listen | 39:50

The party has now chosen 71 general election candidates in 41 constituencies, 41 men and 30 women. “A few more” will be added, according to Enright, and there are three constituency conventions left: in Dubin North-East, where former TD Noel Rock has announced he will seek a return to politics, in Cavan-Monaghan after Humphreys’ announcement and in Roscommon, where the selected candidate John Naughten died.

Enright was elected to the Dáil more than 20 years ago, one of a handful of young TDs including Paul Kehoe, John Deasy and Damian English who were elected on an otherwise torrid day for Fine Gael in 2002. Her father, Tom, had been a TD before her.

Olwyn Enright has enjoyed a long association with Fine Gael. Photograph: Eric Luke

Enright, then only 27, established herself quickly in the party and Leinster House as Fine Gael began its long road back to power under Enda Kenny. She was re-elected in 2007 but by the time Fine Gael was back in power four years later — amid the economic crisis — Enright was gone.

She had married Fine Gael senator and later TD Joe McHugh in 2005 and with two small children (another would arrive subsequently) and the family bases divided between Dublin, Donegal and Offaly, something had to give.

[ Fine Gael deputy leader Heather Humphreys not to contest general electionOpens in new window ]

Enright stepped back from frontline politics and did not contest the 2011 election, switching to a more family friendly career in public affairs, first with Edelman and latterly with Dublin firm DHR Communications.

Her ties to Fine Gael remained close, however, even after McHugh surrendered the party whip over the Mica controversy. Now it is he who is leaving frontline politics just as she returns.