McDonald faces new pressure to apologise over SF treatment of young member who received inappropriate texts

On Monday, all three leaders of the Coalition parties criticised Mary Lou McDonald and called on her to correct the Dáil record in relation to the victim’s age. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is facing renewed calls by political rivals to apologise over the manner in which the party treated a 16-year-old member who was subject to inappropriate social media messages from former senator Niall O Donnghaile.

Over the course of the weekend, the former Sinn Féin member confirmed to the media that they were 16, and not 17, when Mr O Donnghaile sent the texts to them. They also strongly criticised the manner in which Sinn Féin handled the resignation of its Seanad leader, and its absence of any mention of the real reasons for his stepping down. They also asked Ms McDonald to apologise directly to them.

On Monday, all three leaders of the Coalition parties criticised Ms McDonald and called on her to correct the Dáil record in relation to the victim’s age, and also to make a full apology to them. Ms McDonald has said she is sorry for what has happened but has not directly apologised to the victim as of now.

Speaking at the launch of the Dublin City Taskforce Report on Monday, Taoiseach Simon Harris said the victim had set out in the media over the course of the week how they had been affected by the situation.

READ MORE

“The victim ... has called for [Ms McDonald] to directly and sincerely apologise ... I would have thought that’s the most pressing issue for the Sinn Féin party to address today,” he said.

Mr Harris claimed Sinn Féin had been out in force and had “spent the entire weekend” demanding an apology from RTÉ over a first-person monologue sketch from Late Late Show presenter Patrick Kielty where he had used the phrase “Sinn Féin traitors”. Leading members of Sinn Féin berated the broadcaster for using the term and said that Ms McDonald had faced death threats amid anti-migrant elements describing her as a “traitor”.

However, Mr Harris argued that the party had been silent in relation to the demands for an apology.

“That’s for Sinn Féin to reflect on. And I’d like to know today, does the leader of Sinn Féin intend to do as that victim asked?” he said. “I thought we now adopt a victim-centred approach.”

Green Party leader, Roderic O’Gorman, speaking at the same event, said Ms McDonald’s judgment was “flawed” when agreeing to such a statement at the time of Mr O Donnghaile’s departure.

“The level of praise she heaped upon [O Donnghaile was flawed] in light of the reason he was leaving Sinn Féin. In relation to the age of the victim when these texts were sent, I think there is an opportunity for deputy McDonald to clarify the record of the House,” he said.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, speaking in Cork, said Mr Martin also called for more clarity.

“More clarification is needed in respect of that entire saga, not just in terms of the Brian Stanley affair but also in terms of Niall O Donnghaile and to what degree was the Oireachtas blindsided and to what degree was there a cover up in preventing the Oireachtas from knowing fully as to the reasons as to why he resigned.”

Mr Harris dismissed suggestions that Mr O’Gorman had stolen a march by stating his preference of November 29th for the general election polling day.

“Coalition leaders are absolutely entitled to give their opinion and their view that the Government has worked cohesively,” he said.

Mr Harris said there was a need to have the Finance Bill – which gives a legislative basis to measures announced in the budget – published. He added that it was also important that the Government published its housing figures for next year.

He said that once those measures were done, he wanted a general election to be held in an “amicable, orderly fashion”.

The Taosieach said that three parties would run their campaigns separately and not have a transfer pact. However, he pointed to the clear pattern of transfers between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in the local and European elections.