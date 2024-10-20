Sinn Féin and RTÉ clash over Kielty’s TV Traitors joke on Late Late Show

Sinn Féin and RTÉ are embroiled in a row after the party leader Mary Lou McDonald accused the national broadcaster of “electoral interference” over a satirical joke aired on the Late Late Show.

The dispute centres on a monologue on Friday night by programme host Patrick Kielty in which he spoke of “the Sinn Féin traitors, the show we all want to see” when joking about a new Irish version of the hit reality TV show, Traitors.

Sinn Féin said the joke reflected “far-right tropes” against the party, saying Ms McDonald had faced death threats. RTÉ said the “comedic nature” of the monologue was evident from its tone and delivery. The joke could still be viewed on RTÉ's online player on Sunday.

Kielty made the reference to “Sinn Féin traitors” after showing photographs on screen of Ms McDonald and former party TD Brian Stanley.

Mr Stanley left the party after saying an internal inquiry into a complaint against him was akin to a kangaroo court. The TD made a countercomplaint. Sinn Féin referred the matter to gardaí one week ago on the day after his resignation, prompting its political opponents to question why it did not do so earlier.

The day after the Late Late Show broadcast, Sinn Féin said it had raised Kielty’s joke with RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst.

Sinn Féin said: “Mary Lou McDonald has been the subject of death threats, where the moniker ‘traitor’ has been used. Repeating inaccurate, far-right tropes on the Late Late Show, weeks out from a general election, can only be considered electoral interference. RTÉ should immediately apologise.”

Asked whether it planned to make a complaint to broadcasting regulator Coimisiún na Meán or the Electoral Commission, Sinn Féin replied: “We’ll be pursuing the matter with RTÉ in the first instance.”

The national broadcaster said complaints about a programme were typically a matter for it in the first instance: “Sinn Féin has not made a broadcast complaint. They have written to RTÉ and RTÉ responded. If a complainant is not satisfied with the broadcaster’s response, it can be appealed to Coimisiún na Meán. The new legislation allows for a direct complaint to Coimisiún na Meán, but if this happens it would usually be referred to the broadcaster.”

In a letter on Saturday to Mr Bakhurst, Sinn Féin head of communications Robbie Smyth said the matter should be considered an “official complaint” from Ms McDonald. He called for Kielty to apologise on-air and said the disputed programme segment should be removed from the broadcaster’s player.

Mr Smyth said the far-right anti-immigration activists have used the phrase “Sinn Féin traitors” at protests outside the Dáil and asylum centres. “Yet in this programme, it was supposed to be a subject of mirth,” he said.

Sinn Féin have launched an eight-page immigration policy document, which focuses mainly on the international protection system.

“Our party members and elected representatives have been harassed by these groups on our election canvasses as well as going about the daily work of representing voters. This has happened often in quite intimidating and personally threatening situations.”

RTÉ said satire was a core part of freedom of expression “and its targets are prominent figures, institutions etc making the news”. The Late Late Show has become more satirical since Kielty took over, it added.

“This is now a well-established part of the format and there is an audience expectation that the show will open with a satirical take on events of the week,” said the broadcaster.

“In this instance, the presenter joked about recruitment for the new television series Traitors which is based on a group of people facing and being tested by various challenges. That was the satirical context, given the recent controversies involving Sinn Féin.”

