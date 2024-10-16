Both Dáil and people of Ireland were ‘duped’ by Sinn Féin, says Taoiseach

Former Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley accused the party of having double standards following comments by its leader Mary Lou McDonald in the Dáil on Tuesday. Illustration: Paul Scott

Both the Dáil and the people of Ireland were “duped” by Sinn Féin, Taoiseach Simon Harris has said, while stating the controversy facing the party would not be a factor in when he would call an election.

Speaking on a visit to Brussels, Mr Harris said that it was up to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald to decide how she wanted to respond to the controversies facing her party.

Sinn Féin is under major pressure over the handling of a serious complaint made about former TD Brian Stanley, and a tribute it paid last year to a resigning senator Niall Ó Donnghaile, who – it emerged on Tuesday – stepped down after sending inappropriate text messages to a 17-year-old male party member. That party member contacted Sinn Féin asking for the contact to stop, triggering a formal party procedure.

Mr Harris welcomed the fact Ms McDonald had “finally” addressed a number of points about the controversies in the Dáil on Tuesday.

READ MORE

“It’s not only Government members who are concerned about what they heard yesterday ... The leader of the Social Democrats, the leader of the Labour Party and others I hear, who are saying there are still unanswered questions and the need for more clarity,” he said.

Sinn Féin is facing renewed pressure amid political charges that it may have misled the Oireachtas with a tribute to Mr Ó Donnghaile last year when he stepped down.

“It’s clear that the Oireachtas and the people of Ireland were duped that much is clear,” Mr Harris said.

“How the leader of Sinn Féin wishes to respond to that is for her and how the people of Ireland wish to respond will be a matter for them to consider,” he said.

The controversy facing Sinn Féin was “not a factor” in his decision about when he would move to call a general election, he said.

“There will be an election in due course, objectively it can’t be that far away,” he said.

“We’ve announced a budget only a couple of weeks ago, we haven’t yet given legal effect to many parts of that budget,” he said. “I’ve consistently said I won’t take my Coalition partners by surprise ... This Government is working well, I want this Government to end well,” he said.

Mr Harris was speaking in Brussels, where he is attending meeting of EU and Gulf state leaders.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Stanley accused Ms McDonald of abusing Dáil privilege “in a desperate attempt to shift the focus” away from her party.

Ms McDonald told the Dáil on Tuesday that the woman who made the original complaint about the Laois-Offaly TD had been left “traumatised”. She later said Mr Stanley needed to “account” for his “behaviour” and that the complaint was “serious.”

In a statement, Mr Stanley said he believed Ms McDonald was trying to shift the focus “from her own party’s practices regarding a ‘complaint’ against me, the contents of which I refute”.

“This comes after days of inaccurate statements and insinuations from Sinn Féin, along with selective briefings delivered with the clear intention of damaging my reputation and to shift the spotlight off the party. And all this, while a Garda investigation is ongoing on foot of serious matters I brought forward,” he said.

“What was also revealing from her statement in the Dáil, is the level of double standards that now operate and pertain in Sinn Féin.

“In the interest of clarity, I again state the following: That the complaint against me, and which was not deemed to be of a criminal nature, was lodged on the July 26th and not seven days later as Sinn Féin claim.”

Sinn Féin has said the complaint was officially made on August 2nd.

“I also state that it was deliberately kept from me that there was even a complaint. That I wasn’t informed officially that there was a complaint until the 31 of July and this followed a letter from my solicitor to Sinn Féin to demand official confirmation as to the existence of one,” Mr Stanley added. “I again welcome the fact that this matter is now with An Garda Síochána.”

Earlier, Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland he accepted that the full information was not provided to the Dáil in relation to the departure of Mr Ó Donnghaile from the party.

“But I also accept that people now know why that full information was not provided. It is important to state that Niall Ó Donnghaile faced the full rigours of the party, he lost his job, he lost his position within the party and he was referred for a criminal investigation to the PSNI and social services,” Mr Doherty said.

Mr Doherty said that any comparison between the public reference given to Mr Ó Donnghaile and the reference given by party press officers for Michael McMonagle, who recently pleaded guilty to child sex offences, was “outrageous and not acceptable”.

Minister for Finance Jack Chambers on Wednesday criticised a “culture of concealment” in Sinn Féin and said there were serious and fundamental issues with the party’s governance.

The Fianna Fáil TD told Newstalk Breakfast he believed Sinn Féin was putting the interests of the party above those of the people. He said he believed Ms McDonald’s leadership was “seriously questionable”.