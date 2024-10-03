‘We will finish our agreed agenda’: Martin denies having talks with Fine Gael and Greens about early election

Tánaiste Micheal Martin: 'Most of all we have to show that we can be true to our word in putting the people before politics.' Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

There have been “no discussions” between the Coalition party leaders about having an early general election, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.

At time of what he described as “fevered speculation” about voters potentially going to the polls in November following a giveaway budget, the Fianna Fáil leader said he remains committed to passing a raft of “vital” legislation before an election – which would be almost certain to take the Coalition into next year.

Mr Martin emphasised that any arrangements for the end of the Government would have to be discussed and agreed by him, Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris, and Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman.

“At the start of the Government, and when key changes happened, the three-party leaders reaffirmed each of our commitments to a process for completing our mandate,” he said. “I can tell you equally clearly that nothing has changed. There have been no discussions about finishing our mandate early.

READ MORE

“I have no reason to believe that anything has been changed and each of the three party leaders has publicly and repeatedly reaffirmed that all decisions about completing our term will be discussed and agreed.

“This is the approach which has been central to the Government’s work for 4½ years, so there is no reason to expect that there will be any change – particularly given the vital importance of key legislation currently before the Oireachtas.”

Mr Martin said that the Government needed to concentrate on passing the legislation that will complete the financing of the State “fully and properly for this year and next.”

“We have to complete the most radical overhaul of planning in many decades – an absolutely fundamental requirement for accelerating home building and infrastructure development,” he said.

“We have to enact vital new social legislation, especially in the area of mental health. We have to reform the libel laws to address problems which independent international bodies say are undermining press freedom.

“Most of all we have to show that we can be true to our word in putting the people before politics.”

In what will likely be seen as a scold of those in Government who are already campaigning, Mr Martin said: “Governing is much harder work than campaigning. It requires focus. It requires a willingness to listen, study and then act.

“What I believe are the real and sustained successes of this Government over the past 4½ years were built by our determination to put the hard work of government ahead of politics.

“We will finish our agreed agenda and then, in accordance with what we have repeatedly promised the public, we will turn to offering our new priorities for a new mandate for each of our parties.”