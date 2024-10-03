David Lammy becomes first British foreign secretary to visit Dublin for seven years

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin (right) welcomed UK foreign secretary David Lammy to Iveagh House in Dublin on Thursday.

David Lammy became the first British foreign secretary to visit Dublin for seven years on Thursday when he held talks in Dublin with Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin.

The meeting was notable for being held at arms-length from the public, with no public engagement by the Labour politician, and without a press conference, repeating the rules insisted upon on by London during prime minister Keir Starmer’s visit in September.

In a joint communique issued Thursday evening, Mr Martin and Mr Lammy said their Iveagh House meeting “provided an important opportunity to underscore the commitment to and ambition of both governments for the British-Irish relationship”.

Mr Lammy was accompanied by minister of state for the constitutional European relations, Nick Thomas-Symonds, an increasingly important figure in London’s relationship with Brussels.

He held separate talks with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Jennifer Carroll McNeill and is understood to have updated her on the outcome of his recent meetings with European Union officials, including European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday.

On Anglo-Irish relations, Mr Martin and Mr Lammy said they had placed “a particular focus” on investing in connections between people living in both countries, supporting increased trade and investment, and deepening “key strategic links”. However, the level of detail released about the talks was sparse.

Looking ahead to the first annual UK-Ireland Summit in March, they agreed “to intensify co-operation on foreign and security policy issues”, but, again, no detail was offered.

Running through the list of current major international crises, they underlined the support of both countries for Ukraine, and emphasised “the critical importance of protecting multilateralism and international law”.

“They agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, unhindered access for humanitarian aid and renewed focus on a two-State solution which is the only viable path to lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians,” the communique stated.

Condemning Iran’s attacks on Israel, they voiced “deep concern” about spiralling violence in the region and agreed the need for an immediate ceasefire between Hizbullah and Israel, saying a political solution is “the only way to restore stability and security”.