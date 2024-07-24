Open championships: Proposals to bring golf tournaments to Dublin considered by Cabinet

Ireland's Shane Lowry finished in sixth place at the 152nd British Open Golf Championship at Royal Troon in Scotland Photograph: Getty Images

Proposals to bring The Open Championship golf tournament and the AIG Women’s Open to Portmarnock Golf Club are due to be considered by ministers.

Minister for Tourism and Sport Catherine Martin is expected to bring proposals on Wednesday morning to Government on potential bids to bring the two high-profile golf competitions to Dublin.

It comes as the Cabinet is also expected to be briefed on a new Major International Sports Events Policy and Strategy Framework.

The Open Championship was held at the Royal Troon golf club in Scotland last week. American Xander Schauffele won the championship lifting the Claret Jug at the weekend.

The tournament is organised by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (R & A) which also organises the AIG Women’s Open.

The Open Championship has never been held outside the UK. It was previously hosted at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland in 2019 and it is due to be staged there again next year.

The Irish Times understands that a Government decision to support a bid to host The Open Championship depends on the outcome of talks between the R & A and Portmarnock Golf Club due to take place over the summer. Portmarnock elected its first female members in the club’s 128-year history in 2022.

Ireland has successfully bid for major golf tournaments in the past with the Ryder Cup being held at the K-Club in Kildare in 2006 and due to take place at Adare Manor, Co Limerick in 2027.

The 2011 Solheim Cup women’s tournament was held in Killeen Castle Co Meath in 2011.

Ms Martin also is expected to brief Cabinet colleagues on the new mayor sports events strategy which was developed by Minister of State for Sport Thomas Byrne.

The strategy sets how hosting major sports events come with risks and costs and while some could be suitable for Ireland to host with the potential to deliver economic and sporting benefits, others may not be.