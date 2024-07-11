Five Fine Gael politicians compete for shot at Dáil seat vacated by Coveney

Simon Coveney: he wrote to Fine Gael members in his Cork South Central constituency to break the news that he will not run in the next general election. Photograph: Tom Honan

At least five Fine Gael politicians will compete to secure a place on the party’s ticket in a bid to retain the Dáil seat that will be vacated by Simon Coveney.

On Friday, Cork County councillor Úna McCarthy confirmed she has been nominated, joining European Election candidate John Mullins, Senator Jerry Buttimer and city councillors Shane O’Callaghan and Des Cahill in vying to become the party’s candidate.

Mr Coveney wrote to Fine Gael members in his Cork South Central constituency on Wednesday to break the news that he will not run in the next general election. The former tánaiste and minister in several government departments, including Foreign Affairs, said it was “time for me to step out of politics at the next election after the extraordinary privilege of serving this constituency for 26 years”.

He added that he had “loved almost every day of public life”, and said he was grateful to his constituents.

Mr Coveney, who previously contested the Fine Gael leadership in 2017, ruled himself out as a successor Leo Varadkar when he resigned as taoiseach earlier this year. He also bowed out of consideration for a Cabinet role under new Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach Simon Harris.

The Cork politician’s decision not to contest the next general election was widely expected.

Mr Harris said Mr Coveney was a close friend, and he fully understood and respected his colleague’s decision. “He is a person who served his country well,” said Mr Harris, adding that Mr Coveney would always be remembered for protecting the national interest during Brexit.

He said candidates were “lining up” to get on the Fine Gael ticket in Cork South Central, promising the party would be “very competitive” there.

Fine Gael will hope to win as many as two seats in the newly-expanded five-seat constituency. A selection convention will be held on July 23rd, and it has not yet been confirmed how many candidates will be selected on the night.

Carrigaline-based councillor Ms McCarthy said on Friday that is an honour to be nominated by a number of Fine Gael branches.

With the other candidates city-based she said: “I truly believe that Cork South Central needs a Fine Gael candidate in the county to represent the communities in the lower harbour area.”

Unsuccessful European election candidate Mr Mullins has been nominated to contest the convention. He currently lives elsewhere in Co Cork but has pledged to “immediately” move back to the constituency should be selected by Fine Gael members at the convention on July 23rd.

On why he was seeking to run in Cork South Central rather than Cork East – where his current home is located – Mr Mullins highlighted his links to the area. He said his parents still live in Cork South Central and he grew up there, playing hurling and football with Bishopstown.

The former Bord Gáis chief executive got almost 33,300 first preference votes in the European Election in the Ireland South constituency. He believes he “performed very well in the metropolitan Cork area”, adding “that’s the reason why I believe that I’m in a position to put myself forward as a candidate”.

Former Cork South Central TD Mr Buttimer, currently the Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, is also seeking a place on the Fine Gael ticket. Highlighting his 17 years as an Oireachtas member he said he had the experience and public profile to be a successful candidate in the upcoming general election.

Cork City councillors Mr O’Callaghan and Mr Cahill have also been nominated to contest the selection convention.

Mr O’Callaghan, a barrister who topped the poll in his area in the recent local elections, said he believed he was the “best placed” candidate to maintain a seat for Fine Gael in Cork South Central.

Mr Cahill, who works in the pensions sector, said he was from the part of the city that has always delivered the highest vote for Fine Gael and he considered himself “well placed” to win a Dáil seat if he was selected.

All five confirmed nominees praised Mr Coveney for his service as a TD and minister.

Meanwhile, after Thursday the Dáil will not sit again for almost 10 weeks as the last summer recess before the next general election.