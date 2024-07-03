Miriam Lord: Girl power in the Dáil as ‘two very formidable politicians’ take centre stage

No one believes Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall will be the last to leave. Photograph: Bryan Meade

The penultimate day before Dáil Éireann rises for the summer. There is a listless feel about the place.

And another two TDs announce they are bowing out of national politics at the next election. We watch the others – particularly those of a certain age – and wait for the scythe to swing again.

Vulture fun.

No one believes Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall will be the last to leave.

All the founders of the Social Democrats were together in the chamber on Tuesday afternoon.

Two of them, Catherine and Róisín, announced earlier that they were stepping down, while the amputated leg of the founding trio, Stephen Donnelly, was ensconced on the Government benches next to Taoiseach Simon Harris.

There were warm tributes to the two women from party leaders.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald was first in with best wishes, taking the opportunity to “acknowledge two mighty and formidable women”.

TDs from all sides applauded; Minister for Health Donnelly clapping less vigorously and for a shorter time than his colleagues around him.

“A moment of girl power, I feel,” Mary Lou smiled. “Rare enough in these chambers.”

As the applause from TDs on all sides subsided, the Minister bravely kept a tight rein on his emotions, although it must have been a struggle.

Who can ever forget the joy of the three founding daddy and mammies of the Social Democrats at their party’s launch in 2015? Full of optimism and hope for the future. But the ambitious Donnelly lasted just over a year before detaching himself from the mothers’ ship because “some partnerships simply don’t work out”.

The two remaining leaders said he became “disengaged” and chose to walk away. “The levels of dedication required for such a major undertaking can be overwhelming for some,” they pointedly declared.

Stephen took up with Fianna Fáil and it wasn’t long before he landed his heart’s desire: a senior ministerial position. Eight years later, he watched from his Cabinet berth in the premium seats as praise was heaped on the two women he left across the floor and in the lurch.

Simon Harris, with no such baggage to worry about, lauded “two very formidable politicians” as their erstwhile co-leader sat beside him staring straight ahead. He noted that Róisín is the longest-serving TD in the history of the State. “That, in and of itself, is a historic record which deserves a commendation.”

He also highlighted her sterling work on the Sláintecare programme and singled out Catherine “as a particularly diligent and efficient member of the Public Accounts Committee”.

Not a squeak from beside him.

Of course, continued the Taoiseach in the wan presence of his Minister for Health, “they both played a major role in founding their political party”. He wished them good health and every happiness now and in the future.

Stephen Donnelly didn’t know where to look.

It wasn’t long before he had to endure more tributes when Holly Cairns, the woman who replaced them at the helm of the Social Democrats, took her turn to mark the political pair’s decision to call it a day.

“Catherine and Róisín are trailblazers in Irish politics and have accomplished an incredible amount in careers that spanned decades of committed political work and dedicated public service, not least of which was the setting up of the Social Democrats and helping to grow the party to where it is today with six TDs and 35 councillors. They are stepping back from frontline politics but they leave behind a legacy – a party with strong roots, huge potential and enormous promise.”

The senior Soc Dems smiled and looked embarrassed as the bouquets flew. For the day that was in it, they went out in a blaze of colour – Kildare North TD Catherine wore a bright green jacket and Dublin North-West TD Róisín opted for blazing pink.

“On a personal level, it’s hard to articulate the impact they have had on me,” continued Holly. “I would not be standing here today if it weren’t for them and I want to thank them for their support.”

Labour leader Ivana Bacik added her voice to the chorus, echoing the words of Mary Lou.

“It’s rare to see an outbreak of girl power in this House, or women power as I would prefer to say. There are far too few women here and it makes it all the more noteworthy to note your really extensive careers in public service.”

The Ceann Comhairle didn’t hold back, referring to the women’s “reformative influence” on Irish politics, thanking them for all they had done.

He began working with Róisín years ago, back in their days in the Eastern Health Board “when she was as forceful and direct in her views on health matters as she is today”.

And he served with Catherine on Kildare County Council where “she was outstanding in her sincerity and dedication to the people. Her dedication was to people and not to any ideology, and to ensuring the best possible public services were available.”

She always played the ball and not the person.

Mattie McGrath chimed in with all the best from the Rural Independents.

Then the Taoiseach said a few more words, just to underline what he and the others had said, telling the former co-leaders that their announcement had united the House – a rare occurrence.

Whereupon Stephen Donnelly, peeling a large onion, began weeping loudly and copiously into a voluminous handkerchief.

Or he would have, had he not had his head down and buried in his phone.

Last year, when they stepped down from the leadership, the women said they did not intend retiring from politics at the next election.

“That’s the plan,” they said firmly in response to the many media questions about their intentions.

“Which is not the same as saying they will run again,” a veteran TD told us at the time. “We all plan to do things but it doesn’t always happen.”

Something to bear in mind whenever Simon, Micheál et al insist there will be no general election until next year at the earliest.