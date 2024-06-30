Green Party leadership candidates speak of ‘image problem’ and going on ‘election footing’

The Green Party must get on an “election footing” and overcome an “image problem” surrounding the party, the two leadership candidates have said.

The final leadership hustings was held on Sunday, with Minister for Children and Integration Roderic O’Gorman facing off against Minister of State for Agriculture Pippa Hackett, after Eamon Ryan announced that he would stand down. Both candidates used the occasion to issue a rallying call to members ahead of a potential general election towards the end of 2024.

It comes after it emerged that Fine Gael has set a deadline of September 22nd for the completion of all candidate selection conventions, fuelling further speculation of a late October or mid-November election.

“With the conclusion of the local and European elections, the Fine Gael Executive Council has requested that all Fine Gael Dáil selection conventions take place by September 22nd,” a spokesperson said. “This is to ensure that new candidates have ample opportunity to prepare, receive training and build profile in advance of the general election which is due on or before March 22nd, 2025.”

READ MORE

Speaking at the hustings, Mr O’Gorman said if the Greens “are to win seats, in order to allow us to implement our policy, we have to be engaged with the issues the electorate bring to us. We have to get ready for that fight. We have to put our party on an election footing.”

He wants to see the party use more data including through focus groups and polling ”so we can shape and target our message”, he said.

“Getting ready for that campaign also means getting our candidates and getting our members ready. Before any election takes place we have to deliver in these last months of Government.”

Meanwhile, Ms Hackett warned the party needs to address its “image problem” after “hurting people” by “implying they lead bad lives”.

“Out of touch, preachy, judgmental, Dublin-centric, disconnected. These are some of the words that I have heard repeatedly in recent months about the Green Party. And these are not the words from right or left wing extremists. These are the words from ordinary, everyday people across this country.

“Despite the excellent characteristics and commitment from the candidates up and down the country, many people couldn’t see beyond the logo and the name, and so many of our election candidates didn’t stand a chance,” she said.

“We have created an image problem and I think anyone watching who thinks otherwise is deluded. And, yes, while many of the tropes that are out there are misinformation, they are unjustified, they are a very lazy characterisation of who we are and what we’re about. But the fact is they’re out there, and we have to oust them.

“Simply dismissing these negative impressions with an eye roll will not dispel them. In fact it will only harden them. We’ve hurt people by implying they lead bad lives by burning turf, by using their car, by eating meat, by taking a flight or by being a certain type of farmer. This has to stop.

“We have to get back to the people and understand their specific worries and concerns. Because if we don’t solve that fundamental problem then we are not going to have a party worth negotiating with, never mind what political groupings we may wish to join.”

She also said she believes the Green Party “needs to focus more on people and less on policy”.

“The policies are there. Now we have to make them work for people because not everyone is seeing or feeling their benefits. Relatability is key for the Green Party in the future.”

The new leader of the Green Party will be announced on Monday July 8th.