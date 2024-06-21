O’Gorman dimisses idea of ‘interim leader’ of Green Party

Catherine Martin made a previous leadership bid where she was narrowly defeated by Eamon Ryan in 2020. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Roderic O’Gorman has said he is not running to be “interim leader” of the Green Party after remarks by Cabinet colleague Catherine Martin where she did not rule out a future bid to take the role herself.

Mr O’Gorman, Minister for Children and Integration, is vying with Minister of State for Agriculture Pippa Hackett to succeed Eamon Ryan as leader.

Minister for Tourism Ms Martin announced she was leaving the role of deputy leader the same day Mr Ryan declared his intention to depart as leader while confirming her intention to run in the next general election.

She made a previous leadership bid where she was narrowly defeated by Mr Ryan in 2020.

On Thursday reporters asked Ms Martin about her chances of becoming party leader in the future. She replied: “I think never say never... I think it’s really important as well for a woman in leadership never to rule themselves out.” However, “for now, I’m absolutely committed to supporting the next leadership”.

Asked if she was biding her time in terms of a fresh leadership bid until after the next general election, she said she was focusing on her ministerial portfolio and constituency.

“To put it as biding my time would do a great disservice to the two candidates [for leader],” she said, adding that both were “able, willing, ready to lead us forward into this general election and beyond and I have full confidence in their abilities”.

Later Mr O’Gorman was asked if he was prepared for a future leadership battle with Ms Martin.

He said he was looking forward to a “really spirited campaign with Pippa Hackett” and added: “I am running to be leader. I’m not running to be interim leader...

“I hope to get elected and I hope to get re-elected to my Dáil seat and I hope to be re-elected by the Green Party [as leader] after the general election as well.”

Former lord mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu is the latest councillor to endorse Mr O’Gorman.

Thirteen of the party’s 23 councillors have declared support for him along with four Oireachtas members. Ms Hackett has the support of four Oireachtas members and four councillors.

Bray councillor Erika Doyle described Ms Hackett as “sincere and focused” with “excellent leadership qualities”.

She added: “There appears to be a focus on who the elected [representatives] are supporting, but in the Green Party my vote is worth the same as any other member, be they a TD, councillor or regular member.”

The party operates a system of one member, one vote so ultimately the more than 4,000 members will make the decision on who should lead them.