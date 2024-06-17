Harris and Biden discuss humanitarian crisis in Gaza and need for ‘immediate ceasefire’

The Taoiseach gave President Biden his account of the Ukraine Peace Summit held in Switzerland over the weekend. Photograph: Alessandro Della Valle/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Taoiseach Simon Harris has spoken by telephone with the US President Joe Biden this evening, officials have confirmed. It was the first conversation between the two men since Mr Harris became Taoiseach.

According to a readout of the call provided by Irish officials, they discussed powersharing in Northern Ireland, the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement and the ongoing work of the US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Joe Kennedy.

They also discussed the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire and for all hostages to be released and for aid to flow freely. The Taoiseach also gave President Biden his account of the Ukraine Peace Summit held in Switzerland over the weekend, which he attended and where he also had discussions with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

President Biden told the Taoiseach the United States would continue to support Ukraine and the world must stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, officials said.

The Taoiseach and President Biden discussed the deep and growing economic ties between Ireland and the United States and Simon Harris also thanked the President for his enduring friendship to Ireland, a spokesman for Government Buildings said.