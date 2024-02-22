RTÉ asks former management to waive confidentiality over exit payments as it publishes legal advice

RTÉ confirmed to Minister Catherine Martin that it has written to the former members of the executive requesting their consent to waive their right to confidentiality. Photographs: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos & Niall Carson/PA

RTÉ has written to former senior management who left the broadcaster asking them to waive their right to confidentiality over the circumstances of their exit.

The broadcaster on Thursday published legal advice in relation to the recent departures of executive-level senior management.

It comes as Government Ministers and Oireachtas committees put pressure on the broadcaster to disclose the amounts paid in exit packages to senior executives.

It was reported last weekend that Mr Coveney, the former director of strategy, received a package worth €200,000, though RTÉ has not confirmed any figure.

On Thursday RTÉ published updated legal advice, as well as previously received legal advice, which stated “employees and former employees have a legal entitlement that their personal data (and particularly sensitive personal data) arising from their employment is not made publicly available”.

The advice also said that “some employees left following negotiated discussions documented by way of settlement agreements” and that “any employee who departed RTÉ on foot of a directly negotiated settlement did so on the basis that the terms of such agreement would remain confidential as between the parties”.

However, RTÉ said it has “confirmed to the Minister that it has written to the former members of the executive, who departed the organisation since 2016, requesting their consent to waive their right to confidentiality”.