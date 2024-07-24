RTÉ funding: Extra €6m for An Post to crack down on licence fee evasion and improve collection

Minister Catherine Martin said that 'certainty of funding' was key for RTÉ. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Taxpayers will continue to fund RTÉ through a mixture of the €160 licence fee and direct annual Exchequer grants, with a crackdown on evasion and non-payment of the licence fee planned.

An Post, which collects the licence fee for RTÉ, is to be given €6 million to improve its collection procedures and crack down on evasion. There has been a significant fall-off in licence fee payment since the RTÉ scandals last year, resulting in an estimated drop in income for the broadcaster of some €20 million last year.

In a deal approved by the Cabinet this morning, the Government will guarantee RTE’s public funding – the combination of Exchequer grants and licence fee income – for the next three years. If licence fee income continues to drop, the Exchequer will pay more.

However, the level of overall State funding is significantly below what RTÉ sought – some €55 million below what RTÉ had said it needed for the next three years. For next year, RTÉ will get €225 million between the licence fee and the Exchequer funding – but this is €30 million below what the station sought.

READ MORE

In a statement, Minister for Media Catherine Martin hailed the decisions.

“Certainty of funding, and the ability to plan on a multiannual basis for delivery of agreed strategies is key,” she said.

“What we have now agreed provides that certainty and security, which for RTÉ was never possible when relying solely on TV licence receipts for its public funding.

“For next year total public funding for RTÉ will be €225m through a combination of TV licence receipts and Exchequer support. This increased funding envelope will meet the needs of RTÉ's new strategy.”

At a press conference in Government Buildings this afternoon, Ms Martin said that the increase in direct Exchequer funding from her department to RTÉ would be e2 million, up to e40 million. The rest of RTE’s funding will come from the licence fee and the State subvention for licences for pensioners.

While insisting that she had secured “multiannual funding” for the first time, Ms Martin accepted that the Exchequer element in RTE’s budget it was a budgetary matter and that a future Government could change the model. However she said that she “couldn’t imagine” a future Government doing so.

She said that funding for 2025 was now “outside the budgetary process” for this year but acknowledged that there would another process next year.

This will mean it is in competition with other spending demands, both within the Department of Arts and Media and from the rest of Government.

Ms Martin, who has publicly sought to have the licence fee abolished and RTÉ to be funded completely by the State, defended the compromise reached today, saying that “we all have different opinions, it’s a Coalition Government”.

But it was noticeable that Ms Martin was not accompanied by any of the other members of Government.

Ms Martin also said she had spoken to the director general of RTÉ and the chairman of the board and they were now confident they could achieve the necessary reforms at the station.

Earlier Tánaiste Micheál Martin appeared to place the question of future RT funding squarely as part of the annual estimates process.

“Obviously, there are continuing challenges in terms of public expenditure and the decision [on RTÉ] will reflect that in terms of, even in better times there are always challenges and competing interests in terms of where the spending of public funds so the estimates will be challenging in that respect as ministers prepare for their bilateral over the coming weeks in respect of their estimates for 2025,” he said before the Cabinet meeting.

[ TV licence expected to be retained as €725m RTÉ funding deal tops Cabinet agenda ahead of summer breakOpens in new window ]

Taoiseach Simon Harris said that the deal provides “almost unprecedented” certainty for a public sector organisation about its future funding, according to Taoiseach Simon Harris.

It is understood the broadcaster sought €255 million in State funding for next year; €260 million for 2026 and €265 million for 2027, a total of €780 million. The agreed package will be less than that.

Licence fee revenues have fallen in the wake of a series of controversies engulfing RTÉ since last summer.

[ Decision on RTÉ funding may bring an end to long saga but there are still unknownsOpens in new window ]

Mr Harris said the “saga” at RTÉ has been “a time of great worry for staff at RTÉ, a time of great concern about the future of RTÉ.”

Mr Harris said there will be a “multiannual certainty” that “most State agencies, public service organisations, departments would give their right arm for.”

He also said that there were a number of principles that he felt “needed to be adhered to in this process.

“I felt that we couldn’t ask the taxpayer to put their hand in their pocket and pay any more in terms of an increased fee.”