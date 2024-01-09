Ireland ‘is not full’, Eamon Ryan says, as Cabinet discusses accommodation for Ukrainian refugees

Eamon Ryan said 'we can’t turn our back' on the Ukrainian people and that shelter and refuge would be provided. File photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said Ireland cannot turn its back on Ukrainian refugees, saying that Ireland is “not full”.

Arriving to Cabinet on Tuesday, where Ministers were due to approve plans to limit the accommodation offering to those fleeing the Russian invasion and to cut their welfare payments, Mr Ryan said the State could rise to the challenge of accommodating increasing numbers of refugees and asylum seekers.

The Minister for the Environment said he “absolutely” backed comments by Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who argued that the Government had not done a u-turn on the plan to put single men who are seeking International Protection into a disused hotel in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo.

He said the situation was “very challenging” but “we can and will manage that, as a Government, and as a country – we’re not full”.

He said “we can’t turn our back” on the Ukrainian people and that shelter and refuge would be provided but “in a way we can manage”.

It had to be done in a way that wasn’t a “chaotic system”.

Mr Ryan said burning accommodation down when the number of beds were tight hinders the problem, arguing that solutions had to “work for everyone”, including local people and those arriving in.

“It’s going to be challenging for us, but we have to rise to that challenge, and we can as a country and as a people,” he said, pointing to other crises such as Covid and the cost of living.

He said there would be an effort in the coming weeks to explain “basic mechanics” of what happens in the migration process and “why we have to play our part”.

“We cannot isolate, shut our country off, say we’re not going to play our part in providing refuge where refuge is needed.”

He said the Government’s job was to “address and to clarify” fears of communities. He said blockading, burning buildings and the idea that communities had a veto would not work for the country.

Mr Ryan said that increased policing and new laws would help reduce the number of road deaths, following a surge in fatalities on the roads in 2023, along with the deployment of more cameras in what he said was a “multilayered response”. He added that the fatalities recorded in the first few days of the new year was “deeply worrying”.