How strong are the links between US radicals and Irish far-right activists?

Anti-immigration protests have been sprouting up in local areas, often involving Irish far-right activists. But I hear some people involved in the background aren’t so local?

Yes, a former senior member of the Ku Klux Klan and convicted terrorist has been meeting remotely with Irish far-right activists to provide advice and encouragement in relation to anti-immigration protests.

So, who is this guy?

Frank L Silva, who also goes by Frank DeSilva, was a prominent figure in the US white supremacist movement of the 1980s. As well as being the leader of the Los Angeles chapter of the Ku Klux Klan and holding the rank of “grand dragon”, he was a founding member of “the Order”, a neo-Nazi terror group that carried out a string of violent crimes across the US before being dismantled by the FBI.

Presumably, he’s in prison for those offences?

Not any more. Silva was sentenced to a 40-year prison term in 1985. Now residing in California, Silva was 27 when he received a 40-year sentence for federal racketeering and conspiracy charges in connection with violence carried out by the Order, which included multiple armed robberies and the murder of Jewish talkshow host Alan Berg. He was released in 1998, having served about 13 years.

What kind of support has he been offering Irish activists?

He has been offering advice to Irish activists on issues including how to maximise publicity for their cause and avoid prosecution in the courts. He has provided advice on tactics derived from his own clashes with authorities. During one meeting, Silva – based on recordings and transcripts seen by The Irish Times – is heard offering advice on how to exploit future interactions with gardaí to “go viral” and mobilise sympathisers. In others, he has advised Irish activists not to be too upfront with their racist views.

Are there others like him offering support from abroad?

Silva is most prominent of several US white supremacists who have been offering advice. In some cases, US activists have offered to help fund anti-immigration activity in Ireland or to provide legal support to people arrested at anti-immigration protests.